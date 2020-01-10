CPRP – Continuous Placement Readiness Programme at Crescent School of Business

Home Articles
    At Crescent School of Business, students undergo practice sessions focusing on developing Awareness, Aptitude and Attitude(3As) delivered by both external and internal resource persons in the areas of Business Environment, Communication, Aptitude,  preparing for Interviews, Group Discussions, Presentations, Leadership Skills, Personality Development etc Imto ensure that the students develop their preparedness to take up corporate careers immediately after the PGDM course.

     

    Indicative list of recruiters:

     

    Coffee Day LG Electronics Sony India
    TVS Electronics Swiggy Reventure
    Canara HSBC Zoho Transmute
    ICICI Securities BNP Parivas BNY Milan

     

