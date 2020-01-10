CPRP – Continuous Placement Readiness Programme at Crescent School of Business

At Crescent School of Business, students undergo practice sessions focusing on developing Awareness, Aptitude and Attitude(3As) delivered by both external and internal resource persons in the areas of Business Environment, Communication, Aptitude, preparing for Interviews, Group Discussions, Presentations, Leadership Skills, Personality Development etc Imto ensure that the students develop their preparedness to take up corporate careers immediately after the PGDM course.

To know more about Crescent School of Business, join [Official] Crescent School Of Business PGDM Admission 2020-2022 | PaGaLGuY [CSB]

Indicative list of recruiters:

Coffee Day LG Electronics Sony India TVS Electronics Swiggy Reventure Canara HSBC Zoho Transmute ICICI Securities BNP Parivas BNY Milan

Read More