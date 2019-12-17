Coal India Limited Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1326 vacancies of MT on coalindia.in

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Coal India Limited for the recruitment of a management trainee position with 1326 vacancies.

Important Dates-

Particulars Dates Online registration of applications available at 10 is on December 21, 2019 The online submission of applications will remain available on the official website from December 21, 2019, to January 19, 2020, at 11 pm, a total of 29 days respectively. The computer-based test will be held on February 27 and 28, 2020.

Vacancy details

Around 288 vacancies in the mining discipline, 218 posts in electrical, 258 in mechanical, 68 positions in civil, 28 in the coal preparation, 46 in systems, 28 in materials management, 254 posts in the finance and accounts, 89 in personnel and HR, 23 in the marketing and sales, and 26 in community development respectively.

Out of vacancies available there are 485 vacancies for the general category, 132 for the EWS, 206 for SC category, 142 for ST, and 361 for the OBC category.

The official website of Coal India to get more details on the recruitment process is https://www.coalindia.in/index.html .

Age limit-

The candidates should be maximum 30 years old as on April 1, 2020. OBC category candidates will get a relaxation of 3 years, SC or ST will get for 5 years.

Education Qualification-

The basic education qualification for mining, electrical, mechanical, and civil, candidates should hold BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg in an appropriate engineering branch with at least 60% can apply.

Coal preparation is welcoming for BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg in the chemical or mineral engineering. Likewise, systems discipline is for BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg degree holders in the computer science computer engineering, IT or MCA with 60%.

Engineering degree in the electrical or mechanical engineering with two years full-time MBA or PG Diploma in management with 60% marks, can apply for materials management.

For other post candidates shall check the official notification.

Exam Pattern

The examination shall be a computer-based online test to shortlist from among the applicants. The passing marks in the test will be 40% for general and EWS, 35% for OBC, and 30% for SC, ST, PWD.

The shortlisted candidates must be called for the interview process, in the ratio of 1:3 from those who appear in the test. The interview will be of 10 marks.

Pay Scale-

The pay scale for management trainees will be placed in E2 grade in the psay scale of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 at the primary basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period. Following the completion of 1 year of the training, and passing the test, candidates will be placed in E-3 Grade in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000.

How to apply-

Enthusiastic and qualified candidates need to visit coalindia.in and on to the career with CIL page, then jobs at Coal India, and then-current job notifications. Applications can be submitted in the designated window only.

