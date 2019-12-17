CMSS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 13 Manager Posts at www.cmss.gov.in, Check How to Apply

The candidates who are interested in the manager posts of CMSS should apply for the posts through the prescribed format as soon as possible. The last date to submit your application is 10th January 2020.

Make sure you take care of the format, eligibility criteria and apply to the posts before the last date in the way expected for you to. There are 13 positions available as the manager. There are posts of various types of managers involved in the 13 vacancies.

The categories include procurement, quality assurance, logistics and supply chain, finance, administration and information technology.

Eligibility Criteria

The procurement manager needs to be a graduate from any recognized university and needs to have 2 years prior work experience in the related field. The candidate should be proficient in computers especially in MS office and other IT tasks related to procurement.

The quality assurance manager needs to be a graduate from any recognized university and needs to have 2 years prior work experience in the related field. The candidate should be proficient in computers especially in MS office and other IT tasks related to quality assurance.

The Logistics and Supply chain manager needs to be a graduate from any recognized university and needs to have 2 years prior work experience in the related field. The candidate should be proficient in computers especially in MS office and other IT tasks related to Logistics and Supply chain.

The finance manager needs to be a graduate from any recognized university and needs to have 2 years prior work experience in the related field. The candidate should be proficient in computers especially in MS office and other IT tasks related to finance.

The administration manager needs to be a graduate from any recognized university and needs to have 2 years prior work experience in the related field. The candidate should be proficient in computers especially in MS office and other IT tasks related to the HR department.

The Information Technology manager needs to be a graduate from any recognized university and needs to have 2 years prior work experience in the related field. The candidate should be proficient in computers especially in MS office and resolve issues of Information Technology.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What are the eligibility criteria for the posts?

Answer: It is listed in detail above.

Question: What is the official website of CMSS?

Answer: The website is http://www.cmss.gov.in/

Question: What is the age limit?

Answer: The age limit is 40 years.

Question: What is the last date to apply?

Answer: The last date is 10th Jan 2020.

