GMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 54 Vacancies Post of Female Health Worker, Pharmacist and Others, Step How to Apply

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has released the notification of the beginning of its recruitment for the year 2019-2020. It has released 54 vacancies in the corporation that covers various posts like female health worker, pharmacist and many others.

The candidates who all interested in the job positions and the job details should apply to the post as soon as possible. The last date for application is due in just a week that is the last day of applying is 25th December 2019.

The starting Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation was 16th December 2019. Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation provided with just 10 days to apply for the job positions.

All you need to know about the recruitment by Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation:

The last date for application is 25 th December 2019.

The candidates have to apply for the post through online mode before the last date.

The application fee for general candidates is 200 INR, and other categories that include OBC, SC, ST and PWD is 100 INR.

The candidates need to meet the eligibility criteria, which are different for every post. So, you should check out the eligibility details explained on the official website of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

The candidates should make sure that they fulfil the age limits criteria which for Family Health Support, Multi-Purpose Health Care is 34 years, for a Pharmacist is 35 years and for a Laboratory Technician is 36 years.

The first step of the recruitment process will be through a written test. The candidates who get shortlisted in the written test will be called for an interview and the candidates selected further will be provided with an appointment.

So, make sure to apply in the prescribed before the last date, which is not too far away. Check on the eligibility criteria in detail on the official website of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation for a better view. Prepare well for the written test and go through all other details.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What are the eligibility criteria?

Answer: The eligibility criteria are as follows:

For the post of multipurpose healthcare, the candidate should be male and a secondary or high secondary graduate from a recognized board.

The age limit for Family Health Support, Multi-Purpose Health Care is 34 years, for a Pharmacist is 35 years and for a Laboratory Technician is 36 years.

Question: What is the last day to apply for the post?

Answer: The interested candidates should apply by 25th December 2019.

Question: How many posts are vacant for the candidates?

Answer: A total of 54 vacancies are there for the candidates.

Question: What is the official website of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation?

Answer: The official website of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation is www.gandhinagarmunicipal.com.

