CMAT 2020 Last Minute Preparation Tips and Strategy

The CMAT exam like CAT or XAT is the first step of the admission process of many top MBA colleges in India. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance exam to select candidates for various management institutions.

The National Testing Agency is going to conduct the CMAT 2020 exam on 28th January 2020. It is a three hours computer-based test that is conducted across India annually. Compared to exams like CAT and XAT, the difficulty level of CMAT is much easier. However, no test should be taken lightly.

The score of CMAT can get you into top MBA colleges like SIMSREE or K J Somaiya as the score is accepted in over 1000 institutions.

This is a crucial test and requires months of preparation to secure a good percentile. It is time to gear up for the remaining days before the test.

Event Date CMAT 2020 Exam Date 28th January 2020 CMAT 2020 Result Date By 7th February 2020

CMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The CMAT 2020 question paper will contain four sections. Each question will carry 4 marks and a negative marking of 1 mark for wrong response.

Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 25 100 Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 General Awareness 25 100

Prepare a Revision Timetable

An aspirant like you must be preparing for different MBA entrance tests for months. It is time to revise all your notes. Stick to the topics you have read so far and try to improve them instead of reading a new topic. Go through the previous year question papers once more. You can also skim through the books you have read during your preparation.

Keep taking mock tests

If you are weak in a particular section, you should take at least one sectional mock twice a week until you feel confident. You can also attempt full-mocks once a week if you feel confident about all sections. This will boost your confidence and also increase your chances of securing a 90+ percentile. After all, practice makes everyone perfect.

Short tricks for Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

All Quant or Data Interpretation questions might require you to invest a minute or two. Sometimes, even if you are aware of the answer, you might feel the need for double-checking it. However, if you know short tricks techniques to solve questions of this section, it can spare you minutes of working out the math.

Though not all sub-topics of quant/DI have short formulas, learning few some of them could always be beneficial. Keep revising if you are already aware of various short tricks.

Focus on Strengths

While many candidates find the quant section dreadful, several MBA applicants love solving complex math problems. Dedicate the remaining days to better your strong areas as it increases your chances of scoring more marks. Nonetheless, do not ignore your weakest areas completely.

Manage Time Well

Time management is crucial when it comes to competitive exams. What can you do to save time in the exam?

Using short trick methods for solving quant problems can save you 10 to 15 minutes.

Attempt the General Awareness section after solving the other sections. Applicants can usually solve this section within 20 to 25 minutes.

Since the CMAT exam doesn’t have any sectional time limit, you can mentally allow 45 minutes for the first three sections. This can help you to restrict yourself from spending more than an hour on a particular section.

Keep Cool

Sleeping well the day before your exam is essential.

A fresh mind can solve the paper better than a stressful mind.

Relax before reading the question paper.

Don’t panic if you see an unfamiliar question or a long comprehension. Relax and read the question again with a clear mind. Solve the easy questions first.

How to prepare for General Awareness section?

The General Awareness (GA) section expects you to know about both: current affairs and general knowledge. Some of the topics from which questions are featuring in the GA section are History, Geography, Events of National and International Importance, Science, Tech, Polity, Literature and Sports.

Though it is not possible to know about everything, a candidate can read monthly current affairs magazines to save time. Select one or two magazines and take note of the important topics.

Remember the Important Documents

The official notification of CMAT specifies that no candidate can sit for the exam if they do not carry the following documents:

A Print-copy of Admit Card

A passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application)

Any original government-authorized photo ID like Voter ID/ Aadhaar/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Ration Card

PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer (if applicable)

