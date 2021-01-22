Check the XAT 2021 Result @ xatonline.in

HomeMBA Entrance Exam 2020-21CAT Entrance Exam 2020-21 Articles
    Posted on by Ranjani Madan

    Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, conducted the XAT (Xavier Admission Test) on January 5, 2021. XAT is the admission test for MBA programs in Xavier institutes and many other B-schools in India.

    XLRI announced the results of XAT 2021  on January 18, 2021. Candidates can check their scores on the official website:

    https://g21.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2076/68654/login.html

    The XAT scorecard is available for download on the website. The site mentions the candidate’s section-wise score and percentile besides the XAT answer key. 

    Steps to download the scorecard

    Follow these steps to download the XAT 2021 scorecard:

    1.  Go to the official website of XAT 2021 – (xlri.ac.in). Click on the login tab.
    2. Enter your login credentials – XAT 2021 registration ID and password that you created at the time of registration. Click on the ‘submit’ icon. 
    3. The screen displays your profile details. Check for the scorecard tab and click on it.
    4. Wait for the screen to display the XAT 2021 scorecard. The scorecard appears with your section-wise and total scores and percentile. 
    5. Download the scorecard and take a print-out.

    Important:  

    You must retain the XAT scorecard till the admission process concludes. Fulfilling the admission criteria is not a guarantee for admission to any of the institutes.

    XAT 2021 scorecard:

    The XAT 2021 scorecard mentions the following details of the candidate: 

    • Name
    • Gender
    • Date of birth
    • Address 
    • XAT 2021 ID
    • Date of the test
    • Validity period of XAT result 2021
    • Sectional percentage and percentile
    • Total percentage and percentile
    • Signature of the chairperson of admissions

    Candidates must note that:

    • XAT 2021 result represents the candidate’s comparative performance with the total number of candidates who had taken XAT 2021.
    • XAT scorecard excludes the General Knowledge score from the total percentage.

    The build-up to Xavier institutes’ admissions

    Following the XAT 2021 result, XLRI will announce the cut-off percentile for admission to its programs towards the end of January 2021. 

    XLRI offers a post-graduate diploma in: 

    • Business Management (BM)
    • Human Resource Management (HRM) 
    • General Management Programme (GMP) courses. 

    Candidates who meet the XAT cut-offs must fill a form on the XLRI website indicating their interest in their shortlisting rounds:

    • Group Discussion (GD) 
    • Personal Interview (PI) 

    XLRI will inform shortlisted candidates about GD/PI schedule and process through email. XLRI will consider the candidate’s overall performance in XAT 2021, GD, PI, and academics for final selection to their programs.

    All the best! 

