NEIAH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Apply for the Vacant Posts by 24th Feb on neiah.nic.in

NEIAH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH) has published the notification (No. NEIAH/ADVT/2019/03) for the 05 posts of Staff Nurse, Laboratory Attendant, Associate Professor and other at its official site neiah.nic.in/.

According to the NEIAH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 notification, the Institute has begun the online application process at its official gateway. The application will be acknowledged within 45 days from the date of distribution of Advertisement in Employment News (24 February 2020).

Applicants can find the details of NEIAH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Notification below.

Job Highlights:

Notification No. NEIAH/ADVT/2019/03 Date of Notification Jan 15, 2020 End Date of Application Submission Feb 24, 2020 Official URL www.neiah.nic.in City shilling State Meghalaya Country India Education Qualification Graduate, Post Graduate Functional Medical, Other Functional Area

Vacancy Details:

Associate Professor (Ayurveda)-01 post

Lecturer (Ayurveda)-01 post

Staff Nurse-02 posts

Laboratory Attendant-01 post

Educational Qualification:

Associate Professor (Ayurveda)- Candidate must hold a Master’s Degree in Ayurveda in relevant subject authorized under the IMCC Act, 1970.

Lecturer (Ayurveda)- Candidate must hold a Master’s Degree in Ayurveda in the relevant subject authorized under the IMCC Act, 1970.

Staff Nurse – For this post Candidate must hold B. Sc. Nursing degree of 4 years duration from a certified Institute and, 2 years of work experience in hospital, registered under the Nursing Council.

Laboratory Attendant- Candidate must have passed 12th from a certified Board with 4 years of work experience in the relevant or usual field, or diploma from recognized Institute with 2 years of work experience.

Age limit:

Associate Professor (Ayurveda)-45 years

Lecturer (Ayurveda)-40 years

Staff Nurse-30 years

Laboratory Attendant-28 years

Note: The upper age limit relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government provision.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of the candidates will get carried out basis their performance in the assessment/interview that would be organized by the selection body of the institute.

