CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020: Sample Questions for the Preparation

Class 10 of Central Board of Secondary Education is considered as the most important examination as the career of the students is depended on this examination. Students who are seeking for medical career must score well in science subject.

To help the students prepare well in the examinations, we have listed few important questions here below:-

Explain why a ray of light passing through the centre of curvature of concave minor gets reflected along the same path. What is the important function of presence of ozone in earth’s atmosphere? Dark reaction of photosynthesis does not need light. Do plants undergo dark reaction at night? Explain. How are we able to see distant and nearby objects clearly? Which part of eye helps in changing curvature of lens? Why no image is formed at blind spot? (a) Which property of carbon leads to formation of large number of compounds? Define it.

(b) What is the functional group in the following molecules?

(i) CH 3 CH 2 CH 2 OH

(ii) CH 3 COOH

(a) Why magnification is taken negative for real images and positive for virtual images?

(b) Why convex mirror is used in rear view mirrors and not concave mirror?

(a) What are ‘magnetic field lines’? How is the direction of a magnetic field at a point determined ?

(b) Draw two field lines around a bar magnet along its length on its two sides and mark the field directions on them by arrow marks.

(a) Mention the pH range within which our body works. Explain how antacids give relief from acidity. Write the name of one such antacid.

(b) Fresh milk has a pH of 6. How does the pH will change as it turns to curd? Explain your answer.

(c) A milkman adds a very small amount of baking soda to fresh milk. Why does this milk take a longer time to set as curd?

(d) Mention the nature of toothpastes. How do they prevent tooth decay?

