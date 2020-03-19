BITS Pilani Announces Online Admission Process Guidelines to Shortlisted Candidates

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has decided to transform the admission process for its two-year full-time MBA program into a completely online one for the Academic Year 2020-21. Following various government advisories to minimize travel, BITS Pilani- an “Institution of Eminence”- considers this change as the need of the hour to ensure safety of a lot of people who might have been affected with the usual face-to-face selection process.

The regular process would require shortlisted candidates to appear for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) as a part of the second stage of selection scheduled in different centers located in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Pilani during the last week of March or the first week of April. However, shortlisted candidates will now be evaluated based on personal interview and extempore, besides their performance in the entrance exams (CAT / XAT / GMAT). Work experience will be given sufficient weightage, as informed to the candidates earlier. The institute, well-known for its technical prowess, has assured that the online process will be a smooth experience for its aspirants, without any compromise in the quality of the selection. Shortlisted candidates have been separately informed by the institute about the change in the process and the schedule through email. Shortlisted candidates should log in to the BITS Pilani Admission website with proper credentials to find the required instructions about the modified process.

Join the Official group and stay updated!

Read More