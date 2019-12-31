UPTET 2020 Revised Exam Date Released on upbasiceduboard.gov.in; Check Details here

UPTET 2020 Revised Exam Date

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was initially supposed to be conducted on 22nd December 2019 but now would be conducted on 08th January 2020. The exam date was delayed due to the internet ban after agitation against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in several parts of the State.

The Department of higher education has released the notice to declare the holiday on 08th January 2020 to the principal of all degree colleges. The notification for the holiday has been released to deal with shortage of examination centre, if any, to conduct the UPTET exam.

The arrangements would need to be made due to the postponed of the exam dates of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test- UPTET. The official website to get more details is http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/ .

According to the words of Amit Bhardwaj who is joint secretary of state higher education department, “Holiday has been announced in all the degree colleges coming under the department in view of the UPTET 2019 which is scheduled on 08th January 2020.”

Vijay Kiran Anand who is Director General of School education said that the exam was postponed as the candidates were not able to download the admit card due to internet ban but with the restoration of services, it is expected that applicants would complete all the formalities within next few days.

It has been recorded that there will be around 16.34 lakh candidates who have registered for appearing in the examinations. And the total of 10,68,912 applicants registered for taking the primary test are eligible for teaching in the state government-run schools up to Class V.

It has also been recorded that as many as 5,65,337 candidates have registered to appear in upper primary level exams which is class VI from class VIII.

Examination regulatory authority – ERA holds the qualifying exam for recruiting teachers in government primary and upper primary schools.

