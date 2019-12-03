BHEL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 23 Project Engineers and Project Supervisor Posts on bhel.com

BHEL Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has inviting online application for the recruitment to the posts of Project Engineers and Project Supervisors. Qualified candidates can apply through the online process on or before 21 December 2019.

Important Date:

Particulars Date · Online application submission begins- December 2, 2019 · Online application submission ends- December 21, 2019 · Last date of receipt of a hard copy of online submitted Applications December 26, 2019 · Last date of receipt of Hard copies of online submitted Applications from far- December 31, 2019

Vacancy Details:

Project Engineers (Civil): 03 Posts

Project Supervisor (Civil): 20 Posts

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.bhel.com/ .

Educational Qualification

Project Engineers – Civil:

The candidate should have completed Full-Time B.E./B. Tech in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST) from recognized University/ Institution.

Project Supervisor – Civil:

The candidate should have completed Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST) from recognized University/ Institution.

Pay Scale-

The pay scale of the post of Project Engineers is Rs. 66,000/- per month and for Project Supervisors shall be Rs. 36,850/- per month.

Application Procedure

Qualified candidates need to submit their applications through online the link http://service.bheledn.co.in/FTARecruitment/ on or before 21 December 2019. After the successful submission of the online application, the candidate is expected to print the application format and send the Physical copy of the online application to mention the address provided below as per notification.

Address

AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P.B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru-560026, Karnataka latest by 26 December 2019. The applicants must read all the instructions carefully before filling the online application.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

