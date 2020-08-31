Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) or ATMA 2020 declared the Result for the August Session,2020: Direct site Link Provided to Download the available Scorecard.

AIMS ATMA 2020 has declared the result on its official site atmaaims.com for the aspirants who appear for the test in the August Session. Here are the steps to download the scorecard of ATMA 2020 and aspirants can check their percentile.

Result updates for ATMA 2020

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has recently announced the result of ATMA for the August Session in the online mode. The ATMA result has been made accessible on the official site atmaaims.com.

Aspirants who appeared for the AIMS Entrance Test (ATMA) can print and download the scorecard of ATMA by visiting the official site or by clicking the direct link provided below.

ATMA test was commenced on August 7, 2020, and the officials of the authorities announced the Association of Indian Management Schools (ATMA) result on August 10, 2020.

The Scorecard of ATMA is an important document which is required at the time of affirmation in various B – Schools that acknowledge ATMA Score. Currently, the ATMA Scorecard is a door to seek admission in more than 150 MBA Schools and organizations across India. The ATMA Test is conducted multiple time (5 times) in online mode.

Steps for downloading the scorecard of ATMA 2020

Aspirants can check their ATMA – 2020 test result easily by the following steps mentioned below. The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) published the ATMA 2020 August Exam Result on the web. Here are the steps that will easily guide the aspirant to download the ATMA Scorecard.

STEPS DESCRIPTION Step 1 Aspirants who appeared the ATMA 2020 Entrance Exam need to visit the official website of AIMA ATMA, i.e. atmaaims.com Step 2 Now by clicking on the ‘ATMA Online Exam’ option and then aspirant need to further click on the ‘Candidate Login Option’. Step 3 As soon as you login into your account, you will be redirected to the ATMA Result page Step 4 Aspirant need to select the date of ATMA Exam Step 5 Then enter the PID and password of your registered login Id. Step 6 ATMA – 2020 Result will be shown on the screen Step 7 Aspirants can view and download the ATMA Feb 2020 scorecard.

What to check on Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) ATMA – 2020 Scorecard?

The officials of the AIMS ATMA declared the scorecard of the test on the official site of AIMS. The ATMA – 2020 scorecard contains significant personal information along with the scorecard.

Therefore, Aspirants need to check their ATMA 2020 scorecard cautiously and cross – confirm all the details given in the scorecard. Below are the particulars on the scorecard of ATMA – 2020:

S No Description 1) Aspirant’s Personal Details. The Scorecard of ATMA – 2020 Entrance Test would carry the Name and Address of the Aspirants. Applicants need to check and ensure that the name and address mentioned in the scorecard are without any mistakes. 2) ATMA – 2020 Exam Details The Scorecard of ATMA – 2020 Entrance Test will likewise contain aspirant’s roll number, exam date, month and year. 3) Section–wise scores The scorecard will also contain all the three – section wise score, i.e. Quantitative Skills, Verbal Skills and Analytical Reasoning. 4) Overall ATMA Result 2020 Score The conducting body of ATMA – 2020 entrance test declared the result which is out of a total score out of 800 5) Overall ATMA – 2020 Percentile ATMA – 2020 scorecard also contains the percentile of an aspirant.

What after ATMA – 2020 Result?

After the announcement of ATMA – 2020 result by the officials of the authorities, the MBA admission procedure at various colleges will commence based on the ATMA score. The admission procedure will include:

Various B – schools will announce their respective ATMA cut-offs which are followed by.

After the announcement, shortlisting of the aspirants will take place for further screening. Aspirants who will be shortlisted by the B – schools will be invited by the ATMA participating organizations for a series of Personal Interview (PI) followed by Group Discussion (GD) round.

The final selection list will be set up based on aspirant’s performance in all the three rounds, i.e. ATMA test, Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion (GD).

At last, aspirants after clearing all the three phases successfully, the aspirant will get a call from the B – school for confirmation of admission.

Here is the list of top MBA colleges accepting the ATMA for the admission: –

Almost, 100 B – schools from across the country acknowledge ATMA MBA Exam Score to shortlist the aspirants for the admissions.

MBA colleges accepting ATMA Scores across India Expected ATMA Cut off by the various B – School EMPI Business School (EMPI), New Delhi 70 FIIB New Delhi 70 Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore 90 IES Management College and Research Centre (IES MCRC), Mumbai 75 Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Ghaziabad 80 Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad 80 International School of Business & Media (ISBM), Pune 80 Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow 80 Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida 85 New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), New Delhi 80 Prin L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai 90 PSG Institute of Management (PSGIM) Coimbatore 76 PUMBA (MBA Pharma Biotech), Pune 95 SCMS Cochin School of Business (SCMS). 70 SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai 80 Vivekanand Education Society Institute of Management Studies Research (VESIM), Mumbai 75 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management – (VJIM), Hyderabad 75

DTE Maharashtra accepts ATMA Exam Score for the admission in MBA Programme

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is the official body that conducts and overseas ATMA entrance test and thereafter declares the ATMA result.

From 2019 onwards, the significance of ATMA test score has expanded manifold as DTE Maharashtra or the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra through a notification in 2018, declared that the ATMA score would be acknowledged by DTE Maharashtra for the admission of All – India level aspirants in various B – schools across the Maharashtra State.

