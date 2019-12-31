NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Stipendiary Trainee and other Posts @npcilcareers.co.in, Check How to Apply

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the latest notification regarding the post of Stipendiary Trainee and other posts. Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for these posts can visit the official website and fill up the application form through a prescribed format on or before 21st January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The application process for NPCIL recruitment has started on 31st December 2019 from 10:00 AM.

The last date for filling up the application form of the NPCIL recruitment is 21st January 2020 till 4:00 PM.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 185 posts which is distributed as follows:

For the post of Category-ll Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM)- Operator there are 70 vacancies

For the post of Category-ll Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM)- Maintainer there are 105 vacancies

For the post of Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman-A, there are 10 vacancies

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates interested in the post of Category-ll Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM)-Operator should have a Higher secondary certificate (12th pass) with Science subjects with a minimum of 50 percent marks in Science and Mathematics individually.

The candidates interested for the post of Category-ll Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM)-Maintainer should possess SSC (ten years) with min. 50 percent in Science subject and Maths individually and two years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in concerned trade (Electrician, Fitter, Electronics, Instrumentation, Machinist, Turner & Welder).

The candidates interested for the post of Driver -A should have a Higher Secondary certificate (12th pass) (Sci. with Chem.) or equivalent with min. 50 percent of marks or valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License with min. 01-year driving experience+ Certificate Course in Fire Fighting (FF) equipment such as Fire Extinguisher (FE) etc. from the State Fire Training Centers.

AGE LIMIT

For Category-ll Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM)-Operator the age limit is 18 to 24 years

For Category-ll Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM)-Maintainer the age limit is 18 to 24 years

For Driver -A the age limit is 18 to 25 years

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates will have to visit the online website of NPCIL, i.e. npcilcareers.co.in

On reaching the home page the candidates of the application form which is available in a prescribed format on the official website

The candidates should duly fill the application form before the last date, i.e. 21st January 2020

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected through:

Written test

Personal Interview

Document verification

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date of filling up the NPCIL application form?

Answer: The last date of filing the application for NPCIL is 21st January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in NPCIL recruitment?

Answer: There are 185 Stipendiary Trainee and other posts.

Question: What is the official website of NPCIL recruitment?

Answer: The official website is https://npcilcareers.co.in/

Question: What is the selection process of the NPCIL recruitment?

Answer: The selection process for NPCIL recruitment includes a Written test, Personal Interview and Document verification.

