Assam PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for Research Assistant Post on apsc.nic.in

    Assam PSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Research Assistant Post on the official website, apsc.nic.in.

    Assam PSC Recruitment 2020

    Assam Public Service commission has released the notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant Post. Interested candidates who meets the eligibility criteria must apply before 27th January 2020 through the prescribed format.

    Vacancy Details:

    Assam Public Service Commission has released about 39 posts for Research Assistant in Planning services under Transformation & Development Department.

    The following are the vacancy details released for Research Assistant by the Assam PSC:-

    Candidates Category Number of Vacancy
    Open Category 16
    OBC / MOBC 12
    SC 01
    STP 03
    STH 03
    EWS 04
    Post reserved for PWD & type of Disability 02

    The official web page to get more details on the recruitment is http://apsc.nic.in/ .

    Eligibility Criteria:

    It is necessary for all the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by the Assam PSC recruitment notification. Some of the eligibility criteria are mentioned below: –

    • Candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years of age. There is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates.
    • Candidates should have Bachelor’s Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized university. Candidates should have one of the subjects from Statistics, Commerce, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Business Management, Agricultural Economics, Business Administration, Sociology, Social Work, Anthropology and Social Anthropology.
    • It should be noted that preferences will be given to the candidates who are honours graduates.

    Application Procedure:

    • Interested should read the official notification of the Assam Public Service Commission before they apply for the post.
    • Candidates must fill the online application form and send through post along with the necessary documents.
    • The necessary documents required are the age proof, educational qualification, and experience certificates along with the application form.

    The post should reach to the address Guwahati – 781022, Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara before 27th January 2020.

    The application fee to be paid for the general candidates is Rs 250/- and the application fee for the reserved category candidates is Rs 150/-.

