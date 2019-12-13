Assam PSC Computer Operator Final Result 2019 Declared at apsc.nic.in, Steps How to Check

Assam PSC, i.e. the Assam Public Service Commission has finally declared the results for the recruitment of students for the post of computer operator in Assam Public Service Commission.

The result was declared on 11th of December and can be a check on the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission. Candidates can go check their results on the official website and print it if they wish to.

How to check the result

Step 1: Visit the original website of the Assam Public Service Commission.

Step 2: The homepage of the official website contains the notification- Final result for the post of Computer Operator (Typist) in the Office of the APSC (vide Advt. No.01/2019 dated 07.02.2019) in the latest updates section. Click on the link mentioned.

Step 3: The result opens. Check it for your selection in the list that contains the name, roll number, category of the candidate.

Step 4: If you need the result for future purposes, download it on your system.

A total of 17 candidates were selected out of the appearing candidates as the recommended candidates for the selection on the basis of merit. The appointment letter will be issued later and sent to the respective selected candidates.

The application fee for the general candidates is 250/- INR while for all other categories, the application fee was 150/- INR.

The examination notice was issued at the beginning of 2019. The last date of application to the examination for the post of computer operator was 23rd June 2019. The post had 17 vacancies including the OBC, SC, ST and all other categories.

The OBC, SC and ST categories have age relaxation according to some basic rules set by the Assam Public Service Commission. The eligibility for the post of a computer operator is that the candidate should have some basic computer knowledge and the candidate should have passed higher secondary school or the 12t standard examinations.

All the information was available on the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission.

The Assam Public Service Commission is a government agency headed by the government of India. Its headquarters are situated at Guwahati.

The current Chairman of Assam Public Service Commission is Anupam Roy who is a civil servant. The agency of Assam was formed in the year of 1937 on the 1st of April. Its Jurisdiction comes under the State of Assam.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Assam PSC Computer Operator Final Result 2019

Question: What is the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission?

Answer: It is apsc.nic.in

Question: Where can I find the details related to all exams?

Answer: All the details are uploaded to the official website.

Question: What is the link of the result of a computer operator?

Answer: http://apsc.nic.in/misc_2019/Result_CompOp_11Dec2019.pdf

Question: What is the job of a computer operator?

Answer: The computer operator has to do basic computer-related tasks mainly typing.



