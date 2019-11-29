APPSC Group I Post Preference 2019 Announced on psc.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link here

APPSC Group I Post Preference 2019

The notification for the Post Preference under Group 1 Posts Exam has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC). Candidates appearing for the mains exam can check this notification released on the official website of APPSC.

The APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2018, is scheduled to be from 4th February 2020 to 16th February 2020. This exam will be held across the state in various exam centres. Also, the mains exam will be in total 7 Sessions.

Candidates who have qualified provisionally for Main written Examination under Group-I services, must give their Post Preferences, Zonal Preferences after login with the official website of APPSC. The last date to submit preferences is 13th December 2019.

As per the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC), candidates will have to select their options from the given menu on the official website. The official website to select the post preference is www.psc.ap.gov.in .

Steps to Download Direct Link for APPSC Group I Post Preference 2019:

Visit the official web page of Andhra Pradesh PSC.

Click on the “group – I Service – Notification No.27/2018 – Click Here” link present on homepage.

Open the short notification about the Post Preferences, Zonal Preferences and other update.

If necessary, download the short notification and save it.

The direct link to download the link for post preference is here, Direct Link for APPSC Group I Post Preference 2019.

Candidates must go through the website guidelines after personal login on the website. One has to provide options for the subjects like Medium of writing Main Examination, Examination centre etc.

This recruitment exam is being held for the recruitment of 167 vacant posts, Deputy Collector, Asst. Treasury Officer, and Regional Transport Officers was announced by APPSC.

Keep visiting the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) for latest updates on the recruitment exam.

