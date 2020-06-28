Amity University Students ask for fee Concession – PaGaLGuY

We generally expect educational institutions to be sensitive to students’ predicaments during a crisis. But not all of them are beyond their commercial calling. Amity University, Mumbai is one such institute.

In a conjunctive response to Amity University’s demand for fees, the students of Amity University have asked for a concession in course fees vide a joint letter to the Vice Chancellor and the registrar of the university.

Besides this, they have also appealed to the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the chief minister of Maharashtra and the ministry of human resource and development.

What does the letter state?

The letter highlights the students’ plight in catering to the University’s demands for fees amidst a huge havoc owing to the global pandemic.

They contend against the University’s demand for payment of fees ranging from INR 50,000 to 2,00,000 for some courses – by the 20th of next month, which also includes a 5% hike. In addition, late payment of fees would attract a penalty of INR 500 per day of delay.

How did the students react to this?

Many students were skeptical of the University’s official student council acting favorably on the issue in hand. This is because the student council is set up by the faculty, and not elected by the students.

As a result, an informal council was formed. Representatives of 17 departments of the University have conducted an extensive online survey to assess the students’ financial situation. This has exposed some “shocking insights” that concern the impact of the pandemic on families / guardians of students across the country.

What are the findings of the survey?

Almost a fifth of the families of students have suffered sweeping losses while more than a third of the students admitted to moderate financial losses for their families.

Less than 10% of families of students have suffered below average losses.

One student lamented shutting down of his father’s company and hoped a concession would help in toning down the financial blow to the family.

Many of the students regretted that their parents have had their salaries halved while some of the families face a worse situation.

Some students have confessed to “no salary” for their parents in over three months.

Some of the students’ parents who are employed in the government sector had to contribute to the ‘PM Cares’ fund despite pay cuts.

Based on the findings, the students have requisitioned the University to consider their demands.

Their demands include:

Reducing of fees for the coming odd semester by half

Reducing of hostel fees in the coming odd semester by 20%.

Postponing of the due date for fee payment to at least the last week of August

Refund of two months’ (April and May) hostel fees

Refund of two months’ (April and May) Bus Transport fees

Meanwhile, the students have neither heard from the Vice-chancellor nor the University in this regard. They have emailed another reminder requesting a favorable response.

tay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Amity Mumbai] Official Admission Query Thread 2020 – 2022

Source: The Live Wire

Read More