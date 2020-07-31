All you need to know about Kuvempu University’s MBA Correspondence Course

Kuvempu University MBA Correspondence Course

Kuvempu University is a public state university in Karnataka. This university is incredibly famous all across the country for its correspondence courses. It is ranked at 73rd position in NIRF Rankings and has been accredited by NAAC with “A” grade.

The university is considered to be one of the best universities in India for distance education. The university offers various courses at different levels – from B. A, B.Sc., B. Com, BBM, B. Lis at UG level to M. A, M.Sc., M. Com, MBA, LLM, M. Lis, Executive MBA, to PG Diploma courses at PG level and various PhD courses.

Apart from amazing academic courses offered by the university, it also has a number of facilities like digital library, hostel, canteen, healthcare and important cells and centres like the IQAC Center, computer centre, placement cell and other student cells.

The highlight of the Kuvempu University

Name of the university Directorate of Distance Education, Kuvempu University Type of affiliation Public State University Recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Departments in the university Department of Languages, Literature, and Fine Arts; Department of Social Sciences; Department of Economics and Business Studies; Department of Chemical Sciences; Department of Physical Sciences; Department of BioSciences; Department of Earth and Environmental Science; Department of Law; Department of Education Courses offered in the university UG Courses: B. A, B.Sc, B.Com, BBM, BBA, B.Lis PG Courses: M. A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, LLM, M.Lis, Executive MBA, PG Diploma M.Phil Courses in as many as 30 disciplines PhD Courses: Offered in as many as 30 disciplines Admission For UG courses the admission is mostly direct on the basis of 10+2 marks; For PG courses admissions are based on 10+2 level marks and scores obtained in the entrance examination conducted by the university Official website http://www.kuvempu.ac.in/ Location Program At Kuvempu University

The state university offers MBA correspondence program, which is incredibly famous all across India. The course is divided into 4 semesters in full two years duration.

In the MBA program, there are three specialization courses that are offered by the Kuvempu University: MBA in Marketing Management, MBA in Financial Management, and Human Resource Management.

Highlight Of The MBA Correspondence Course Offered In Kuvempu University

Parameters Details Course Name Masters in Business Administration (Correspondence) Level Postgraduate Course Duration 2 Years Total Semester 4 Semesters (2 semesters per year) Admission Criteria Minimum 50 per cent Aggregate Marks in the undergraduate level exam and qualifying University Entrance Examination Fees (approx.) Rs. 20,000 per year Specialization Offered MBA in Marketing Management, MBA in Financial Management and Human Resource Management

Eligibility Criteria For MBA Correspondence Program

Any Candidate who has passed under graduation examination or equivalent examination from this university or any other recognized university with not less than 45 per cent of the marks in aggregate in the same is eligible for applying to the MBA program under the Kuvempu University.

The candidates seeing admission into this program must also qualify the entrance examination conducted by the Kuvempu University. The weightage of the entrance examination and the graduation exam shall be 50: 50.

The Entrance Examination

Students will be notified about the selected cities where the entrance examination will be held for the above course on the official website of the university.

The entrance examination tests the English proficiency, general knowledge, reasoning and general intelligence, and quantitative aptitude of the candidates. A large number of students take this test, and only 50 students take the total 50 seats on the basis of their scores in the entrance test and graduation exam.

Subjects Covered In The MBA Program (Correspondence) in Kuvempu University

Some of the subjects that are covered in the 2-year MBA program are:

Finance Management Accounting for Managers Managerial Economics Production and Operations Management Human Resource Management Organizational Behavior Marketing Business Law Computer Applications Research Methodology Management Science Strategic Management Entrepreneurship Development Management Information System Consumer Behavior Working Capital Management International Business Financial Institutions E-Commerce International Marketing Taxation Quantitative Techniques

Fees Structure Of The MBA (Correspondence) Program In Kuvempu University

The entrance exam fee for MBA (Correspondence) course is Rs. 500. Once the candidate qualifies the entrance test, he/ she have to pay the course fee and take admission. The fee structure is divided in semesters, so the candidates pay for each semester instead of yearly payments.

Students need to pay Rs. 9,500 as their semester fees. For each semester, the fee remains the same. The fee will be paid through two different demand drafts of Rs. 5,000, and Rs. 4,500.

The first demand draft is to be paid to the finance officer of the university and the rest to ICBMS, Chennai respectively.

The demand draft, along with the properly filled application, must be submitted to the Director of the University.

The total fees of the course for both the years come approximately to Rs.38,000.

Review Of The MBA (Correspondence) Program In Kuvempu University

The MBA course offered by the university is one of the best in the country. It includes basic and very popular specializations – MBA in Marketing Management, MBA in Financial Management, and Human Resource Management.

The degree holds a lot of value as it is offered by one of the best universities in India. Other than that, the fee structure is also very nominal, unlike MBA courses offered by other colleges.

The university also offers campus placements which opens the avenues of opportunities for its students. The NAAC and NIRF recognition also enhance the value of the degree offered by Kevempu University.

Contact Details Of The University

Address: Kuvempu University, Jnanasahyadri, Shankaraghatta – 577451, Shivamogga Dist., Karnataka, India

Contact Number: 08282 – 256301, 256307

Fax Number: 08282 – 256262, 256255

Email Address: ku@kuvempu.ac.in

