    A New Director Is In Charge Of IIM Bangalore

    Posted on by Vasudha

    IIM Bangalore now has Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan as their new director. This transferring of charge has happened following the retirement of Professor G Raghuram on Monday.

    A New Effective Method

    According to Prof. Krishnan, this is a privilege to lead the unmatched management institute of India, IIM Bangalore, particularly during this challenging time. This is because management education can be re-defined.

    The new director says that as everyone looks forward, IIMB needs to improve its impact as its priority. He further added that IIM Bangalore has got several platforms that will allow it to do this.

    The effective method is engaged digital learning by integrating synchronous learning with MOOCs as a technique to get to many new learners.

    What Mr. Krishnan said

    Professor Krishnan said that the new campus of IIM Bangalore close to Anekal provides a chance to entrepreneurs and innovative leaders to foster through fresh academic programs in the highly attractive surroundings keeping intact the mission of IIMB.

    He also added that the specialized research centers and faculties’ research capacities propose opportunities to undergo contextually-relevant demanding research. This can only address the challenges of India well. 

    Earlier, Prof. Krishnan had been the director of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore.

