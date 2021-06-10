Top 7 Digital Skills That Will Improve The Value Of Your Resume

Arthur C. Clarke rightly put that any “sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”. We are presently living in an age of digitisation that gives rise to newer forms of technologies every day. Each day we rely on technology even more than before, for it is becoming so pervasive in our day-to-day life. With the rise in such technological transformation, a job seeker can take advantage of this and build up some skills that can further help one to enhance one’s resume. Top skills that have emerged in this age of digitisation that a job seeker should include in their resume are:

1. Digital Media Marketing and Analytics

With the rise in the popularity of social media platforms, many organisations and start-ups are resorting to platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, among many others, to maximise their outreach and further enhance their sales. One should have a thorough knowledge of all the digital media tools and algorithms. This would further reflect on your resume and make you a strong contender for digital marketing and analytics roles.

2. Search Engine Optimisation

Knowing about specific facts or searching about a new service or merely any information always leads one to google. So much so the pervasiveness of this activity that ‘googling’ stuff has become an independent verb in itself. In this storehouse of knowledge, featuring one’s website in the top ranking is a cut-throat competition in itself. The very act of including all the desired keywords so that a website ranks highest on Google Search is one of the most sought-after ones in the job market. Reflecting this on your resume would help you be a top contender for specialisation roles in SEO.

3. Touch Typing

Long bygone days when all the work happened on paper, our files are stored in our compact laptops. To keep up with the intense workload at big organisations. Speed matters a lot. Hence, touch typing as a skill on one’s resume becomes essential. Touch typing refers to typing at a max speed without even looking at the keypad.

4. Web Development and New Programming languages

With the rise in programming languages like python and R, many employers are looking for talent that is proficient in such languages and well-versed with technically sound in web development. With a lot of practice, one can get a hold on this domain and further give a place to this skill in their resume to positively affect their future.

5. Data Analytics and Visualization

Data analytics is an excellent skill to acquire for those who tend to find patterns and analyse how such practices affect any further decisions or outcomes. Data analysts analyse raw data and trends to enhance the future decisions of any organisation. Many novel opportunities are emerging in data analytics. Hence this is an excellent way to upskill oneself and include it in your resume.

6. Digital Project Management

With the pandemic, almost every organisation has permanently shifted their operations to the online mode. Remote work culture has given rise to the evolving domain of digital project management. This skill involves managing online projects from ideation to completion. People good at multitasking and managing should include digital project management as a skill in their resume.

7. Digital Design

Individuals who have an inclination for creativity and can present ideas through engaging graphics can learn nuances of digital design through practising on platforms like Premier Pro, Photoshop, Canva, among many others. This skill on your resume would open up a plethora of opportunities in the realm of graphic and video designing.

These are some of the many skills that one can pursue in the digital age. In the present times, it is very much possible that many more such skills will come up in the future.

Explore more information about Management Education & Top B-Schools around the globe: Click to Explore

Read More