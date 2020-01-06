Kerala High Court Office Attendant Recruitment 2020 Apply Online @hckrecruitment.nic.in, Check Important Dates

Kerala High Court is the highest appellate authority in the state of Kerala and as such handles hundreds of thousands cases every year. In order to maintain its work and other associated tasks, Kerala High Court conducts various recruitment drives every year for the selection of most suitable candidates for various vacancies available with it.

Under the latest recruitment drive, Kerala High Court has invited applications from interested candidates for the position of office attendant. As per the official notification released under Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020, the total number of available vacancies is 24.

The last date for submission of online applications under Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020 is 22nd January 2020. So, the candidates must complete their applications under Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020 as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute hassles.

The only acceptable mode of applications is online on the official website of Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020 @ www.hckrecruitment.nic.in.

Once the application link for Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020 is closed on 22nd January 2020, no new candidates will be able to apply. So, the candidates are advised to do not delay their applications as the online application process has already started.

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Following are the important dates related to Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020 that the candidates must know about: –

S. No. Event Date 1 Last date for completion of online application process 22nd January 2020 2 Payment of application fee online 31st January 2020 3 Generation of offline payment challan 31st January 2020 4 Commencement of offline fee payment at branches of SBI 3rd February 2020 5 Ending of offline fee payment at branches of SBI 10th February 2020

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Important Details

The total number of available vacancies under Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020 is 24.

Selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in written test and interview.

Candidates should not be more than 37 years old and less than 18 years old as on 2nd January 2020.

