SGVU Latest Updates and News
The IIRF Overall Ranking 2025 for Top Private Universities in India has been announced. Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) has secured the 73rd position out of 103 universities across the country.
Established in 2008 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) was founded through Act No. 16 of 2008, passed by the Rajasthan State Assembly, granting it the status of a State University. The university is recognised by the UGC and has received approvals from AICTE and PCI. SGVU is accredited with an A+ Grade by NAAC, highlighting its academic excellence.
SGVU offers a wide array of academic programs including dual degrees, integrated courses, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across diverse specialisations. Admissions to these programs are conducted annually.
The university’s vision is to empower students with knowledge across multiple disciplines and to lay a strong educational foundation for careers in administration, operations, and management.
Academic Collaborations
SGVU has formed global academic partnerships with several esteemed institutions, including:
-
Van Hall Larenstein University
-
College of Agriculture, Baramati
-
University of Cincinnati
-
Cyberjaya University
-
Satya Wacana Christian University
-
Daffodil International University
-
King’s University at The University of Western Ontario
-
Mapua Institute of Technology
-
University of Almeria
-
Universidade Estadual de Londrina
-
University of Wolverhampton
These collaborations aim to enhance the quality of education, research, and international exposure for SGVU students.
Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) Key Highlights
-
Name of Institute: Suresh Gyan Vihar University
-
Year of Establishment: 2008
-
Location: Gyan Vihar Marg, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
-
Institution Type: Private University
-
Affiliated & Recognised by: UGC
-
Approved by: AICTE, P
Suresh Gyan Vihar University NIRF Rankings
SGVU has consistently featured in the NIRF Rank Band of 100–150 in overall categories. The School of Pharmacy has shown notable performance in the NIRF Pharmacy Rankings:
|Ranking Agency
|Year
|Rank
|NIRF (Pharmacy)
|2024
|49
|NIRF (Pharmacy)
|2023
|59
Constituent Schools at SGVU
Suresh Gyan Vihar University is home to several specialised schools offering a wide range of programs across disciplines:
-
International School of Business Management
-
School of Engineering and Technology
-
School of Hotel Management
-
School of Pharmacy
-
School of Applied Sciences
-
School of Law
-
School of Agriculture
-
School of Health Care
-
School of Interdisciplinary and Liberal Studies
-
School of Education
-
School of Design
-
School of Built Environment
SGVU Jaipur Courses & Fees 2025
SGVU offers programs at Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, Integrated, and Doctoral levels across a wide range of disciplines. Below is a categorised summary:
Undergraduate Courses
|Course
|Specialisations
|Eligibility
|Annual Fees (INR)
|B.Tech
|CSE, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Agricultural Engg.
|10+2 with PCM + SGVUEEE/JEE/CUET
|₹90,000 – ₹1,40,000
|B.Sc
|PCM, CBZ, Biotech, Forensic Science
|10+2 with relevant subjects + CUET/Merit
|₹60,000
|BBA
|General, HR, Finance, Marketing, Digital Mktg.
|10+2 with 45% + SGVUEEE/CUET
|₹1,00,000 – ₹1,20,000
|BCA
|General, Data Science, Google Cloud
|10+2 with Science or Agriculture
|₹1,00,000 – ₹1,20,000
|B.Pharm
|–
|10+2 with PCM/PCB + SGVUEEE/CUET
|₹1,30,000
|B.Sc (Hons.) Agri.
|Agri., Agribusiness, Animal Husbandry
|10+2 in Science/Agri. + CUET/SGVUEEE
|₹60,000 – ₹1,20,000
|B.A/B.A (Hons)
|Psychology, Economics, Journalism
|10+2 + SGVUEEE/CUET
|₹60,000
|B.Ed
|–
|Graduation + PTET
|As per Govt. Norms
|B.Lib.I.Sc.
|–
|Bachelor’s degree with 50%
|₹60,000
|B.H.M.C.T.
|Hotel Management
|10+2 with 45% marks
|₹80,000
|BPT (Physiotherapy)
|–
|10+2 with PCB + SGVUEEE
|₹90,000
|BBA + LLB
|–
|10+2 with 50% + SGVUEEE/CLAT
|₹1,20,000
Postgraduate Courses
|Course
|Specialisations
|Eligibility
|Annual Fees (INR)
|M.Tech
|Data Science, AI/ML, Power Systems, Cloud, etc.
|B.Tech or equivalent + GATE/CUET/SGVUEEE
|₹90,000
|M.Sc
|Physics, Chemistry, Biotech, Agri. Sciences
|B.Sc with 50% + CUET/SGVUEE
|₹60,000 – ₹80,000
|MBA
|Gen., HR, Marketing, Agri-Business, Banking
|Bachelor's with 50% + CAT/MAT/SGVUEE
|₹2,00,000
|MCA
|General, AI & ML
|BCA/B.Sc CS/IT or relevant UG degree
|₹90,000 – ₹1,20,000
|M.Pharm
|–
|B.Pharm with 55% + SGVUEEE/CUET
|₹1,20,000
|LLM
|Criminal & Security Law, Constitutional Law
|LLB or equivalent with 55%
|₹60,000
|MPT
|Neurology, Ortho, Cardio-Pulmonary, Sports
|BPT + Internship
|₹70,000
|M.Ed / Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed
|–
|PG degree with 55% + SGVUEE
|₹60,000
|M.A
|Psychology, Economics
|UG in relevant stream + CUET/SGVUEE
|₹60,000
Integrated Programs
-
B.A. + B.Ed / B.Sc. + B.Ed.
Eligibility: 10+2 in relevant stream
Fee: As per state norms
Professional & Design Programs
|Course
|Specialisation
|Eligibility
|Annual Fees (INR)
|B.Tech (AI-enabled)
|Major: AI/ML, DevOps, Data Science, etc.
|10+2 with 70% + SGVUEEE/CUET
|₹2,40,000
|Minor Options
|Mechatronics, Nanotech, Smart Cities, etc.
|–
|–
|Bachelor of Design (Hons)
|Fashion, Communication & Design
|10+2 with 50% + UCEED/SGVUEE
|₹3,00,000 – ₹3,50,000
|Master of Design
|–
|B.Des. with 55% + SGVUEEE
|₹3,00,000
|PGDM
|–
|Bachelor’s with 50% + CAT/MAT/SGVUEE
|₹4,50,000
Doctoral Programs (Ph.D.)
Offered in disciplines like:
-
Engineering (CSE, ECE, Mechanical, Civil)
-
Sciences (Biotech, Physics, Chemistry, Math)
-
Management, Law, Education, Psychology, Pharmacy, Sustainable Dev., etc.
Eligibility: Master’s with 55% + SGVUEEE/JRF/NET
Fee: ₹1,40,000 per year
Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) Placements 2024
Suresh Gyan Vihar University has a proactive placement cell that works to connect students with leading organisations. The university has consistently recorded successful placements across sectors.
SGVU Placement Highlights 2024
|Particulars
|Details
|Total Companies Participated
|452 (via Sunstone partnership)
|Total Job Offers Made
|1,149 (828 unique offers)
|Students with Multiple Offers
|239 students received 2+ offers, 56 got 3+, 11 received 4+ offers
|Highest Package (International + Domestic)
|₹43 LPA
|Average Package
|₹5.10 LPA
|Top Recruiters
|TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IBM, HDFC Bank, Accenture, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, SBI, JP Morgan, Cognizant
Placement Rates by Program (2024)
|Program
|Placement Rate
|Median Package
|UG (3-Year Programs)
|~71% (170 out of 238 students)
|₹4.50 LPA
|UG (4-Year Programs)
|~70% (202 out of 290 students)
|₹6.60 LPA
|PG (2-Year Programs)
|~74% (226 out of 306 students)
|₹4.20 LPA
|B.Pharm
|46 out of 91 placed
|₹2.40 LPA
|MBA
|30 out of 60 placed
|₹4.20 LPA
Additional Placement Support
-
SGVU offers regular training sessions in resume building, soft skills, aptitude, and interview preparation.
-
Industry tie-ups and a career-focused curriculum help students secure multiple job offers.
-
Special placement drives and industry immersion programs are conducted throughout the academic year.
Suresh Gyan Vihar University Scholarship Details
SGVU offers a variety of scholarships to support meritorious and deserving students, as well as those in financial need. The scholarships are provided under multiple categories, each with specific eligibility criteria and benefits.
1. Acharya Purushottam Uttam Fellowship (Freeship)
-
Seats Available: 25
-
Benefits: Full exemption from tuition, exam, enrollment fees, books, and hostel charges for the entire duration of the program
-
Eligibility:
-
Granted at the discretion of the Board of Management (BoM)
-
Need-based support
-
Continued only if the student maintains 75% or above attendance each semester
-
2. Shri Suresh Sharma Memorial Fellowship
-
Seats Available: 50
-
Benefits: 100% Tuition Fee Waiver
-
Eligibility:
-
Need-based, awarded on BoM's discretion
-
Requires maintaining 75%+ attendance each semester for continuation
-
3. Merit-Based Scholarships
|Marks in 10+2 (from recognised board)
|Scholarship
|Applicable Duration
|97.5% and above
|100% Tuition Fee Waiver
|Entire course (merit-based)
|92.5% – 97.49%
|50% Tuition Fee Waiver
|1st Year Only (Sunil Sharma Merit Scholarship)
|90% – 92.49%
|40% Tuition Fee Waiver
|1st Year Only
|85% – 89.99%
|20% Tuition Fee Waiver
|1st Year Only (President Scholarship)
|75% – 84.99%
|10% Tuition Fee Waiver
|1st Year Only
4. Dr. Sudhanshu Employee Welfare Scholarships
-
For Permanent Employees:
-
50% tuition fee waiver for SGVU employees pursuing higher studies (Regular/Distance mode)
-
Requires agreement to serve SGVU for minimum 2 years post-course
-
-
For Children of SGVU Employees:
-
50% tuition fee waiver for regular mode programs
-
Parent must have completed 2 years of service and remain employed throughout the program duration
-
5. Smt. Kamla Devi Gender Equality Scholarship
-
Eligibility & Benefits:
-
75% and above: 20% tuition fee waiver
-
70% to 74.99%: 10% tuition fee waiver
-
Applicable only in the first year
-
Based on marks in 10+2 or graduation
-
6. SGVU Alumni Association (SGVUAA) Scholarship
-
Benefit: 25% tuition fee waiver
-
Eligibility: For SGVU alumni pursuing higher education at the university
7. Jay Prakash Narayan Scholarship
-
Eligibility:
-
Only for students from Bihar
-
Top 400 scorers in SGVUEE
-
Minimum 60% marks in last qualifying exam
-
Mandatory in-campus hostel accommodation
-
8. Dr. Ambedkar – SGVU Scholarship
-
Eligibility:
-
For SC/ST/SBC/MBC/OBC-BPL category students from Rajasthan only
-
Must have secured minimum 60% in the last qualifying exam
-
Offered in addition to government scholarships
-
Hostel facility not included
-
Suresh Gyan Vihar University Infrastructure & Campus Facilities
Campus Size & Location:
-
Spread across a lush 32-acre campus in Jagatpura, Jaipur, the university offers a serene academic environment blended with modern architecture and eco-friendly infrastructure.
Hostel Facilities
-
Separate well-furnished hostels for boys and girls within the campus
-
Options of single, double, and triple occupancy rooms
-
24/7 security and wardens for student safety
-
Wi-Fi enabled premises and power backup
-
Common rooms with TV, indoor games, and reading spaces
Library
-
Central library with a collection of over 100,000+ books, journals, research papers, and e-resources
-
Digital library with online access to research databases, e-journals, and e-books
-
Reading halls with extended hours for exam preparation
Laboratories and Research Facilities
-
State-of-the-art science, pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture labs
-
Advanced research centers for AI, IoT, biotechnology, data science, and environmental studies
-
Language lab and communication skill development labs
Sports & Recreation
-
Facilities for indoor and outdoor sports including cricket, football, basketball, badminton, and table tennis
-
A fully equipped gymnasium with modern equipment
-
Yoga and meditation zones for wellness
IT & Classrooms
-
Smart classrooms with audio-visual aids
-
High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity across campus
-
Fully functional computer labs with updated software and tools
-
Digital boards and LCD projectors in lecture halls
Cafeteria & Dining
-
Hygienic and spacious cafeteria serving multi-cuisine meals
-
Special diet options available for students with dietary needs
-
In-campus snack kiosks and food joints
Medical Facilities
-
On-campus healthcare center with a qualified doctor and nursing staff
-
Tie-ups with nearby hospitals for emergencies
-
Regular health check-up camps and awareness sessions
Transport
-
University-owned buses for daily commuting across Jaipur
-
Well-connected location with easy access to public transport
Additional Amenities
-
On-campus ATM, stationery, and general stores
-
Auditoriums and seminar halls for guest lectures, conferences, and events
-
Incubation cell and entrepreneurship development center
-
Green and sustainable campus with solar power and rainwater harvesting systems
Suresh Gyan Vihar University Faculty
Suresh Gyan Vihar University boasts a robust and diverse team of 235 faculty members, known for their academic excellence and dedication. Among them, 111 hold Ph.D. degrees in their respective fields, reflecting a strong focus on research and advanced scholarship.
The faculty comprises a well-balanced mix of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors, all of whom bring a wealth of experience and deep subject expertise. Known for their student-friendly approach, the faculty members actively support learners beyond the classroom, encouraging open dialogue, question-solving, and concept clarity.
Many of the professors are recipients of renowned awards and honors, further enhancing the academic profile of the university. Their commitment to nurturing intellectual growth and fostering an engaging learning environment sets a high standard for quality education at SGVU.
Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU), Jaipur FAQs
Q1. When was SGVU established and what type of university is it?
SGVU was established in 2008 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is a private university recognised as a State University under Act No. 16 of 2008 by the Government of Rajasthan.
Q2. Is SGVU recognised and accredited by government bodies?
Yes, SGVU is recognised by the UGC and approved by AICTE, PCI, BCI, ICAR, and NCTE. It is also accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC.
Q3. What courses does SGVU offer?
SGVU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, integrated, and doctoral programs in disciplines such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Law, Design, and Education.
Q4. What is the admission process at SGVU?
Admission is based on entrance exams such as SGVUEE, JEE, CUET, GATE, CAT, MAT, CLAT, and others depending on the program. Some programs also admit students on a merit basis.
Q5. Does SGVU offer scholarships?
Yes, SGVU offers various merit-based, need-based, and special category scholarships, including full tuition fee waivers and discounts for SGVU employees, alumni, and students from specific states.
Q6. How are the placements at SGVU?
SGVU has a strong placement record, with the highest package in 2024 reaching ₹43 LPA and an average package of ₹5.1 LPA. Top recruiters include TCS, Infosys, Accenture, IBM, and HDFC Bank.
Q7. What are the campus facilities like?
The university has a 32-acre campus equipped with smart classrooms, a central library, modern labs, hostels, sports facilities, a health center, cafeterias, and high-speed internet across the campus.
Q8. Are there international collaborations?
Yes, SGVU has tie-ups with various international institutions such as University of Cincinnati, Cyberjaya University, University of Almeria, and others for academic and research exchange.