    Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU), Jaipur Overview

    About College

    SGVU Latest Updates and News

    The IIRF Overall Ranking 2025 for Top Private Universities in India has been announced. Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) has secured the 73rd position out of 103 universities across the country.

    Established in 2008 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) was founded through Act No. 16 of 2008, passed by the Rajasthan State Assembly, granting it the status of a State University. The university is recognised by the UGC and has received approvals from AICTE and PCI. SGVU is accredited with an A+ Grade by NAAC, highlighting its academic excellence.

    SGVU offers a wide array of academic programs including dual degrees, integrated courses, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across diverse specialisations. Admissions to these programs are conducted annually.

    The university’s vision is to empower students with knowledge across multiple disciplines and to lay a strong educational foundation for careers in administration, operations, and management.

    Academic Collaborations

    SGVU has formed global academic partnerships with several esteemed institutions, including:

    • Van Hall Larenstein University

    • College of Agriculture, Baramati

    • University of Cincinnati

    • Cyberjaya University

    • Satya Wacana Christian University

    • Daffodil International University

    • King’s University at The University of Western Ontario

    • Mapua Institute of Technology

    • University of Almeria

    • Universidade Estadual de Londrina

    • University of Wolverhampton

    These collaborations aim to enhance the quality of education, research, and international exposure for SGVU students.

    Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) Key Highlights

    • Name of Institute: Suresh Gyan Vihar University

    • Year of Establishment: 2008

    • Location: Gyan Vihar Marg, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017

    • Institution Type: Private University

    • Affiliated & Recognised by: UGC

    • Approved by: AICTE, P

    Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU), Jaipur Location And Map

    Address

    Gyan Vihar Marg, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302017
    Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU), Jaipur News

