These collaborations aim to enhance the quality of education, research, and international exposure for SGVU students.

King’s University at The University of Western Ontario

SGVU has formed global academic partnerships with several esteemed institutions, including:

The university’s vision is to empower students with knowledge across multiple disciplines and to lay a strong educational foundation for careers in administration, operations, and management .

SGVU offers a wide array of academic programs including dual degrees, integrated courses, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across diverse specialisations. Admissions to these programs are conducted annually.

Established in 2008 in Jaipur, Rajasthan , Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) was founded through Act No. 16 of 2008 , passed by the Rajasthan State Assembly, granting it the status of a State University . The university is recognised by the UGC and has received approvals from AICTE and PCI . SGVU is accredited with an A+ Grade by NAAC , highlighting its academic excellence.

The IIRF Overall Ranking 2025 for Top Private Universities in India has been announced. Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) has secured the 73rd position out of 103 universities across the country.

SGVU Latest Updates and News

The IIRF Overall Ranking 2025 for Top Private Universities in India has been announced. Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) has secured the 73rd position out of 103 universities across the country.

Established in 2008 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) was founded through Act No. 16 of 2008, passed by the Rajasthan State Assembly, granting it the status of a State University. The university is recognised by the UGC and has received approvals from AICTE and PCI. SGVU is accredited with an A+ Grade by NAAC, highlighting its academic excellence.

SGVU offers a wide array of academic programs including dual degrees, integrated courses, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across diverse specialisations. Admissions to these programs are conducted annually.

The university’s vision is to empower students with knowledge across multiple disciplines and to lay a strong educational foundation for careers in administration, operations, and management.

Academic Collaborations

SGVU has formed global academic partnerships with several esteemed institutions, including:

Van Hall Larenstein University

College of Agriculture, Baramati

University of Cincinnati

Cyberjaya University

Satya Wacana Christian University

Daffodil International University

King’s University at The University of Western Ontario

Mapua Institute of Technology

University of Almeria

Universidade Estadual de Londrina

University of Wolverhampton

These collaborations aim to enhance the quality of education, research, and international exposure for SGVU students.

Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) Key Highlights

Name of Institute: Suresh Gyan Vihar University

Year of Establishment: 2008

Location: Gyan Vihar Marg, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017

Institution Type: Private University

Affiliated & Recognised by: UGC

Approved by: AICTE, PCI, NCTE, BCI, ICAR

Accreditation: NAAC A+ Grade

Email ID: [email protected]

Official Website: www.gyanvihar.org

Suresh Gyan Vihar University NIRF Rankings

SGVU has consistently featured in the NIRF Rank Band of 100–150 in overall categories. The School of Pharmacy has shown notable performance in the NIRF Pharmacy Rankings:

Ranking Agency Year Rank NIRF (Pharmacy) 2024 49 NIRF (Pharmacy) 2023 59

Constituent Schools at SGVU

Suresh Gyan Vihar University is home to several specialised schools offering a wide range of programs across disciplines:

International School of Business Management

School of Engineering and Technology

School of Hotel Management

School of Pharmacy

School of Applied Sciences

School of Law

School of Agriculture

School of Health Care

School of Interdisciplinary and Liberal Studies

School of Education

School of Design

School of Built Environment

SGVU Jaipur Courses & Fees 2025

SGVU offers programs at Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, Integrated, and Doctoral levels across a wide range of disciplines. Below is a categorised summary:

Undergraduate Courses

Course Specialisations Eligibility Annual Fees (INR) B.Tech CSE, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Agricultural Engg. 10+2 with PCM + SGVUEEE/JEE/CUET ₹90,000 – ₹1,40,000 B.Sc PCM, CBZ, Biotech, Forensic Science 10+2 with relevant subjects + CUET/Merit ₹60,000 BBA General, HR, Finance, Marketing, Digital Mktg. 10+2 with 45% + SGVUEEE/CUET ₹1,00,000 – ₹1,20,000 BCA General, Data Science, Google Cloud 10+2 with Science or Agriculture ₹1,00,000 – ₹1,20,000 B.Pharm – 10+2 with PCM/PCB + SGVUEEE/CUET ₹1,30,000 B.Sc (Hons.) Agri. Agri., Agribusiness, Animal Husbandry 10+2 in Science/Agri. + CUET/SGVUEEE ₹60,000 – ₹1,20,000 B.A/B.A (Hons) Psychology, Economics, Journalism 10+2 + SGVUEEE/CUET ₹60,000 B.Ed – Graduation + PTET As per Govt. Norms B.Lib.I.Sc. – Bachelor’s degree with 50% ₹60,000 B.H.M.C.T. Hotel Management 10+2 with 45% marks ₹80,000 BPT (Physiotherapy) – 10+2 with PCB + SGVUEEE ₹90,000 BBA + LLB – 10+2 with 50% + SGVUEEE/CLAT ₹1,20,000

Postgraduate Courses

Course Specialisations Eligibility Annual Fees (INR) M.Tech Data Science, AI/ML, Power Systems, Cloud, etc. B.Tech or equivalent + GATE/CUET/SGVUEEE ₹90,000 M.Sc Physics, Chemistry, Biotech, Agri. Sciences B.Sc with 50% + CUET/SGVUEE ₹60,000 – ₹80,000 MBA Gen., HR, Marketing, Agri-Business, Banking Bachelor's with 50% + CAT/MAT/SGVUEE ₹2,00,000 MCA General, AI & ML BCA/B.Sc CS/IT or relevant UG degree ₹90,000 – ₹1,20,000 M.Pharm – B.Pharm with 55% + SGVUEEE/CUET ₹1,20,000 LLM Criminal & Security Law, Constitutional Law LLB or equivalent with 55% ₹60,000 MPT Neurology, Ortho, Cardio-Pulmonary, Sports BPT + Internship ₹70,000 M.Ed / Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed – PG degree with 55% + SGVUEE ₹60,000 M.A Psychology, Economics UG in relevant stream + CUET/SGVUEE ₹60,000

Integrated Programs

B.A. + B.Ed / B.Sc. + B.Ed.

Eligibility: 10+2 in relevant stream

Fee: As per state norms

Professional & Design Programs

Course Specialisation Eligibility Annual Fees (INR) B.Tech (AI-enabled) Major: AI/ML, DevOps, Data Science, etc. 10+2 with 70% + SGVUEEE/CUET ₹2,40,000 Minor Options Mechatronics, Nanotech, Smart Cities, etc. – – Bachelor of Design (Hons) Fashion, Communication & Design 10+2 with 50% + UCEED/SGVUEE ₹3,00,000 – ₹3,50,000 Master of Design – B.Des. with 55% + SGVUEEE ₹3,00,000 PGDM – Bachelor’s with 50% + CAT/MAT/SGVUEE ₹4,50,000

Doctoral Programs (Ph.D.)

Offered in disciplines like:

Engineering (CSE, ECE, Mechanical, Civil)

Sciences (Biotech, Physics, Chemistry, Math)

Management, Law, Education, Psychology, Pharmacy, Sustainable Dev., etc.

Eligibility: Master’s with 55% + SGVUEEE/JRF/NET

Fee: ₹1,40,000 per year

Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) Placements 2024

Suresh Gyan Vihar University has a proactive placement cell that works to connect students with leading organisations. The university has consistently recorded successful placements across sectors.

SGVU Placement Highlights 2024

Particulars Details Total Companies Participated 452 (via Sunstone partnership) Total Job Offers Made 1,149 (828 unique offers) Students with Multiple Offers 239 students received 2+ offers, 56 got 3+, 11 received 4+ offers Highest Package (International + Domestic) ₹43 LPA Average Package ₹5.10 LPA Top Recruiters TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IBM, HDFC Bank, Accenture, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, SBI, JP Morgan, Cognizant

Placement Rates by Program (2024)

Program Placement Rate Median Package UG (3-Year Programs) ~71% (170 out of 238 students) ₹4.50 LPA UG (4-Year Programs) ~70% (202 out of 290 students) ₹6.60 LPA PG (2-Year Programs) ~74% (226 out of 306 students) ₹4.20 LPA B.Pharm 46 out of 91 placed ₹2.40 LPA MBA 30 out of 60 placed ₹4.20 LPA

Additional Placement Support

SGVU offers regular training sessions in resume building, soft skills, aptitude, and interview preparation.

Industry tie-ups and a career-focused curriculum help students secure multiple job offers.

Special placement drives and industry immersion programs are conducted throughout the academic year.

Suresh Gyan Vihar University Scholarship Details

SGVU offers a variety of scholarships to support meritorious and deserving students, as well as those in financial need. The scholarships are provided under multiple categories, each with specific eligibility criteria and benefits.

1. Acharya Purushottam Uttam Fellowship (Freeship)

Seats Available: 25

Benefits: Full exemption from tuition, exam, enrollment fees, books, and hostel charges for the entire duration of the program

Eligibility: Granted at the discretion of the Board of Management (BoM) Need-based support Continued only if the student maintains 75% or above attendance each semester



2. Shri Suresh Sharma Memorial Fellowship

Seats Available: 50

Benefits: 100% Tuition Fee Waiver

Eligibility: Need-based, awarded on BoM's discretion Requires maintaining 75%+ attendance each semester for continuation



3. Merit-Based Scholarships

Marks in 10+2 (from recognised board) Scholarship Applicable Duration 97.5% and above 100% Tuition Fee Waiver Entire course (merit-based) 92.5% – 97.49% 50% Tuition Fee Waiver 1st Year Only (Sunil Sharma Merit Scholarship) 90% – 92.49% 40% Tuition Fee Waiver 1st Year Only 85% – 89.99% 20% Tuition Fee Waiver 1st Year Only (President Scholarship) 75% – 84.99% 10% Tuition Fee Waiver 1st Year Only

4. Dr. Sudhanshu Employee Welfare Scholarships

For Permanent Employees: 50% tuition fee waiver for SGVU employees pursuing higher studies (Regular/Distance mode) Requires agreement to serve SGVU for minimum 2 years post-course

For Children of SGVU Employees: 50% tuition fee waiver for regular mode programs Parent must have completed 2 years of service and remain employed throughout the program duration



5. Smt. Kamla Devi Gender Equality Scholarship

Eligibility & Benefits: 75% and above: 20% tuition fee waiver 70% to 74.99%: 10% tuition fee waiver Applicable only in the first year Based on marks in 10+2 or graduation



6. SGVU Alumni Association (SGVUAA) Scholarship

Benefit: 25% tuition fee waiver

Eligibility: For SGVU alumni pursuing higher education at the university

7. Jay Prakash Narayan Scholarship

Eligibility: Only for students from Bihar Top 400 scorers in SGVUEE Minimum 60% marks in last qualifying exam Mandatory in-campus hostel accommodation



8. Dr. Ambedkar – SGVU Scholarship

Eligibility: For SC/ST/SBC/MBC/OBC-BPL category students from Rajasthan only Must have secured minimum 60% in the last qualifying exam Offered in addition to government scholarships Hostel facility not included



Suresh Gyan Vihar University Infrastructure & Campus Facilities

Campus Size & Location:

Spread across a lush 32-acre campus in Jagatpura, Jaipur, the university offers a serene academic environment blended with modern architecture and eco-friendly infrastructure.

Hostel Facilities

Separate well-furnished hostels for boys and girls within the campus

Options of single, double, and triple occupancy rooms

24/7 security and wardens for student safety

Wi-Fi enabled premises and power backup

Common rooms with TV, indoor games, and reading spaces

Library

Central library with a collection of over 100,000+ books , journals, research papers, and e-resources

Digital library with online access to research databases, e-journals, and e-books

Reading halls with extended hours for exam preparation

Laboratories and Research Facilities

State-of-the-art science, pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture labs

Advanced research centers for AI, IoT, biotechnology, data science, and environmental studies

Language lab and communication skill development labs

Sports & Recreation

Facilities for indoor and outdoor sports including cricket, football, basketball, badminton, and table tennis

A fully equipped gymnasium with modern equipment

Yoga and meditation zones for wellness

IT & Classrooms

Smart classrooms with audio-visual aids

High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity across campus

Fully functional computer labs with updated software and tools

Digital boards and LCD projectors in lecture halls

Cafeteria & Dining

Hygienic and spacious cafeteria serving multi-cuisine meals

Special diet options available for students with dietary needs

In-campus snack kiosks and food joints

Medical Facilities

On-campus healthcare center with a qualified doctor and nursing staff

Tie-ups with nearby hospitals for emergencies

Regular health check-up camps and awareness sessions

Transport

University-owned buses for daily commuting across Jaipur

Well-connected location with easy access to public transport

Additional Amenities

On-campus ATM , stationery, and general stores

Auditoriums and seminar halls for guest lectures, conferences, and events

Incubation cell and entrepreneurship development center

Green and sustainable campus with solar power and rainwater harvesting systems

Suresh Gyan Vihar University Faculty

Suresh Gyan Vihar University boasts a robust and diverse team of 235 faculty members, known for their academic excellence and dedication. Among them, 111 hold Ph.D. degrees in their respective fields, reflecting a strong focus on research and advanced scholarship.

The faculty comprises a well-balanced mix of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors, all of whom bring a wealth of experience and deep subject expertise. Known for their student-friendly approach, the faculty members actively support learners beyond the classroom, encouraging open dialogue, question-solving, and concept clarity.

Many of the professors are recipients of renowned awards and honors, further enhancing the academic profile of the university. Their commitment to nurturing intellectual growth and fostering an engaging learning environment sets a high standard for quality education at SGVU.

Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU), Jaipur FAQs

Q1. When was SGVU established and what type of university is it?

SGVU was established in 2008 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is a private university recognised as a State University under Act No. 16 of 2008 by the Government of Rajasthan.

Q2. Is SGVU recognised and accredited by government bodies?

Yes, SGVU is recognised by the UGC and approved by AICTE, PCI, BCI, ICAR, and NCTE. It is also accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC.

Q3. What courses does SGVU offer?

SGVU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, integrated, and doctoral programs in disciplines such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Law, Design, and Education.

Q4. What is the admission process at SGVU?

Admission is based on entrance exams such as SGVUEE, JEE, CUET, GATE, CAT, MAT, CLAT, and others depending on the program. Some programs also admit students on a merit basis.

Q5. Does SGVU offer scholarships?

Yes, SGVU offers various merit-based, need-based, and special category scholarships, including full tuition fee waivers and discounts for SGVU employees, alumni, and students from specific states.

Q6. How are the placements at SGVU?

SGVU has a strong placement record, with the highest package in 2024 reaching ₹43 LPA and an average package of ₹5.1 LPA. Top recruiters include TCS, Infosys, Accenture, IBM, and HDFC Bank.

Q7. What are the campus facilities like?

The university has a 32-acre campus equipped with smart classrooms, a central library, modern labs, hostels, sports facilities, a health center, cafeterias, and high-speed internet across the campus.

Q8. Are there international collaborations?

Yes, SGVU has tie-ups with various international institutions such as University of Cincinnati, Cyberjaya University, University of Almeria, and others for academic and research exchange.