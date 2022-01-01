HomeCollegesPrestige University - IndoreOverview
    Prestige University – Indore Overview

      Indore   UGC   ESTD 1994
    Vision

    Across all our programs, our vision will come to life through 9 areas of action.

    Offer Industry-Relevant Education

    Courses addressing specific industry skill needs & involving faculty.

    Co-op programs & capstone projects with industry.

    Interdisciplinary learning by focusing on design, security, ethics, law, policy.

    Build Next-Generation Value-Based Leaders

    Business applications of game-changing technologies like AI, Robotics, Augmented & Virtual reality.

    Support to promising start-ups in residence; industry mentors; in-house production facility.

    Experience to build an entrepreneurial mindset & agility, which is equally necessary for large corporates.

    Solve Real-World Problems

    Faculty-led research, as well as research as a core part of student curriculum.

    Research on core industry problems in collaboration with corporates & universities.

    Interdisciplinary thematic research on areas vital to our world (agriculture, climate, health, freshwater).

    COURSES:

    1. MBA In Data Analytics & Business Intelligence

    Business Analytics is now a strategic priority across sectors, and talent needs have significantly evolved

    • MBA

    for Junior Managers

    Strategy On-Ground Execution

    2-Year Program

     

    • Executive Program

    for Mid-Level Managers

    Strategy Formulation

    3-6 months

     

    • Tailored Executive Program

    for CXOs & Board Members

    Vision Drafting

    3-7 days

     

    44% - CIOs globally face skill shortage while recruiting for data analytics profiles

    Mordor Intelligence Report 2019
     

    140 k - Estimated demand-supply gap in data analytics professionals in India

    Nasscom talent demand and supply report 2018

     

    $70Bn - Global Business Analytics Market in 2019; Projected to grow at 7.3% CAGR

    KPMG CIO Survey 2019

     

    16% - Y-o-Y increase in demand for data analytics professional in India

    Nasscom talent demand and supply report 2018
     

    Why MBA in Data Analytics & Business Intelligence at PU?

     

    2. MBA In Sustainability Management

    Every business is sensing a need for a sound understanding of sustainability and people having specialized skills for it

    3. MBA In Food & Agribusiness Management

    Trends in Agribusiness such as digitization, sustainability & evolving consumer needs require talent with new skill sets

    4. MBA In E-Business

    E-businesses, as well as traditional businesses undergoing digital transformations, require talent with specialized skills

    5. MBA In Logistics & Supply Chain Management

    Trends in Supply Chains such as increasing specialization and rising digitization & data require talent with new skill sets

    CONTACT:

    Prestige University,
    Survey no. 203,
    Village Ringnodiya, Ujjain-Indore Road,
    Indore – 453111
    Madhya Pradesh, India

    [email protected]