Prestige University,

Vision

Across all our programs, our vision will come to life through 9 areas of action.

Offer Industry-Relevant Education Courses addressing specific industry skill needs & involving faculty. Co-op programs & capstone projects with industry. Interdisciplinary learning by focusing on design, security, ethics, law, policy.

Build Next-Generation Value-Based Leaders Business applications of game-changing technologies like AI, Robotics, Augmented & Virtual reality. Support to promising start-ups in residence; industry mentors; in-house production facility. Experience to build an entrepreneurial mindset & agility, which is equally necessary for large corporates.

Solve Real-World Problems Faculty-led research, as well as research as a core part of student curriculum. Research on core industry problems in collaboration with corporates & universities. Interdisciplinary thematic research on areas vital to our world (agriculture, climate, health, freshwater). COURSES:

1. MBA In Data Analytics & Business Intelligence

Business Analytics is now a strategic priority across sectors, and talent needs have significantly evolved

MBA

for Junior Managers

Strategy On-Ground Execution

2-Year Program

Executive Program

for Mid-Level Managers

Strategy Formulation

3-6 months

Tailored Executive Program

for CXOs & Board Members

Vision Drafting

3-7 days

44% - CIOs globally face skill shortage while recruiting for data analytics profiles

Mordor Intelligence Report 2019

140 k - Estimated demand-supply gap in data analytics professionals in India

Nasscom talent demand and supply report 2018

$70Bn - Global Business Analytics Market in 2019; Projected to grow at 7.3% CAGR

KPMG CIO Survey 2019

16% - Y-o-Y increase in demand for data analytics professional in India Nasscom talent demand and supply report 2018 Nasscom talent demand and supply report 2018

Why MBA in Data Analytics & Business Intelligence at PU?

2. MBA In Sustainability Management

Every business is sensing a need for a sound understanding of sustainability and people having specialized skills for it

3. MBA In Food & Agribusiness Management

Trends in Agribusiness such as digitization, sustainability & evolving consumer needs require talent with new skill sets

4. MBA In E-Business

E-businesses, as well as traditional businesses undergoing digital transformations, require talent with specialized skills

5. MBA In Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Trends in Supply Chains such as increasing specialization and rising digitization & data require talent with new skill sets