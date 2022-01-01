Prestige University,

Offer Industry-Relevant Education
Courses addressing specific industry skill needs & involving faculty.
Co-op programs & capstone projects with industry.
Interdisciplinary learning by focusing on design, security, ethics, law, policy.
1. MBA In Data Analytics & Business Intelligence
Business Analytics is now a strategic priority across sectors, and talent needs have significantly evolved
for Junior Managers
Strategy On-Ground Execution
2-Year Program
for Mid-Level Managers
Strategy Formulation
3-6 months
for CXOs & Board Members
Vision Drafting
3-7 days
44% - CIOs globally face skill shortage while recruiting for data analytics profiles
140 k - Estimated demand-supply gap in data analytics professionals in India
Nasscom talent demand and supply report 2018
$70Bn - Global Business Analytics Market in 2019; Projected to grow at 7.3% CAGR
KPMG CIO Survey 2019
16% - Y-o-Y increase in demand for data analytics professional in IndiaNasscom talent demand and supply report 2018
2. MBA In Sustainability Management
Every business is sensing a need for a sound understanding of sustainability and people having specialized skills for it
3. MBA In Food & Agribusiness Management
Trends in Agribusiness such as digitization, sustainability & evolving consumer needs require talent with new skill sets
4. MBA In E-Business
E-businesses, as well as traditional businesses undergoing digital transformations, require talent with specialized skills
5. MBA In Logistics & Supply Chain Management
Trends in Supply Chains such as increasing specialization and rising digitization & data require talent with new skill sets
