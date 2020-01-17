Home Articles
    • WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 300 Workshop Instructor at pscwbapplication.in, Check How to Apply

    Posted on by Vasudha

    WBPSC Recruitment 2020, West Bengal Public Service Commission released notification for 300 Workshop Instructor. Candidates can apply online at official website pscwbapplication.in

    West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of Workshop instructor position in various trades and fields.

    Candidate will be hired for the department of Technical Education and Training, West Bengal. Interested candidates can check the official website which is pscwbapplication.in for recruitment details and submitting the application form.

    Vacancy Details 

    West Bengal Public Service Commission has released over 300 vacancies for 15 different trades or fields and it also includes various engineering fields.

    Candidates can note the following vacancies:-

    Workshop Instructor in the trade  Number of Vacancies
    Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 35
    Computer Science and Technology 25
    Electrical Engineering 41
    Carpentry 35
    Welding 36
    Machine Shop 11
    Civil Engineering 33
    Metallurgy 11
    Automobile Engineering 05
    Architecture 01
    Instrumentation Technology 01
    Footwear Machine Shop 01
    Agriculture Engineering 03
    Packaging Technology 03
    3D Animation and Graphics 03

    Important Dates

    The application process began from 16th January 2020 and candidates can go through the official link. Candidates should note that last date to submit the application form online is 05th February 2020. The last date to submit application form offline is 06th February 2020. Candidates would need to pay the application fee of Rs 160/-.

    Eligibility Criteria

    It is important to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by WBPSC and they are as follows:-

    1. Candidate should not be more than 39 years of age. Though, there is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates.
    2. Candidates should have a diploma or degree in the relevant field from a recognized university.
    3. It is also necessary that the candidate have at least 3 years of experience in the relevant field.
    4. It is necessary for the candidates to know the written and oral Bengali Language. However it is not required for the candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali.

