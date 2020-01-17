WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 300 Workshop Instructor at pscwbapplication.in, Check How to Apply

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of Workshop instructor position in various trades and fields.

Candidate will be hired for the department of Technical Education and Training, West Bengal. Interested candidates can check the official website which is pscwbapplication.in for recruitment details and submitting the application form.

Vacancy Details

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released over 300 vacancies for 15 different trades or fields and it also includes various engineering fields.

Candidates can note the following vacancies:-

Workshop Instructor in the trade Number of Vacancies Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 35 Computer Science and Technology 25 Electrical Engineering 41 Carpentry 35 Welding 36 Machine Shop 11 Civil Engineering 33 Metallurgy 11 Automobile Engineering 05 Architecture 01 Instrumentation Technology 01 Footwear Machine Shop 01 Agriculture Engineering 03 Packaging Technology 03 3D Animation and Graphics 03

Important Dates

The application process began from 16th January 2020 and candidates can go through the official link. Candidates should note that last date to submit the application form online is 05th February 2020. The last date to submit application form offline is 06th February 2020. Candidates would need to pay the application fee of Rs 160/-.

Eligibility Criteria

It is important to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by WBPSC and they are as follows:-

Candidate should not be more than 39 years of age. Though, there is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates. Candidates should have a diploma or degree in the relevant field from a recognized university. It is also necessary that the candidate have at least 3 years of experience in the relevant field. It is necessary for the candidates to know the written and oral Bengali Language. However it is not required for the candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali.

