Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020: Class 12th Pass Candidates can Apply for 649 Vacant posts

The notification has been passed by Delhi Police inviting applications for the post of head constable at its official website, delhipolice.nic.in. A whole of 649 posts is to be filled through this recruitment process.

The application forms will be published tomorrow on December 28 and will be available till January 27, 2020, being it the last date.

Eligible candidates will have to oblige for 100 marks computer-based test (CBT) followed by physical endurance and measurement test, trade test as well as computer operations test. Aside from the CBT, every other test will be tempering in nature and final merit will be depended on the scores of the online exam. For a brief detail check below.

Vacancy details-

Head constable – 649 posts

Important Dates-

Particulars Dates The application forms will be published – December 28, 2020 End date for submission of the application forms- January 27, 2020

Age Limit:

The candidate shall have the least age to apply is 18 years. The upper age shall be 27 years respectively. For SC or ST candidates, the upper age is relaxed till 32 years while those relating to OBC can apply till 30 years.

Eligibility

Education:

The candidate shall be HSC passed with science and maths or have a national trade certificate (NTC) in a mechanic-cum-operator electronic communication system. Read about the same in the notification before applying.

Exam Paper Pattern

The exam shall be taken in the following format-

Computer-based test (CBT)-100 marks

Physical endurance and measurement test

For details of the exam pattern go through the notification.

Payscale-

The selected candidate shall be sweetened with Rs 80,000 per month respectively.

Application Fees

The respective candidates shall be paying Rs 100 as application fee. Those relating to SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen category are excused from paying the fees.

For extra details, the candidate shall review through official notification and stay updated through our page.

The official website for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 is delhipolice.nic.in

