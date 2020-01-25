HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2020: Apply for 48 Assistant Manager and DGM Posts on shipindia.com

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 48 Assistant Manager and DGM Posts on shipindia.com.

    Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2020
    Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2020

    Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is seeking for ambitious candidates to hire for various posts. There are various vacancies for the officer, Assistant Manager, and deputy general manager posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website for more recruitment details.

    Vacancy Details:

    Candidates can note the following the vacancies released by the Shipping Corporation of India:

    Post Name Number of Vacancies
    Assistant Manager – total posts 46
    Finance 10
    HR 10
    Management 17
    Law 05
    Civil 03
    Fire & Security 01
    Deputy General Manager 02
    Law 01
    Civil 01

    The site to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.shipindia.com/ .

    Eligibility Criteria:

    It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as application might be rejected if the candidates fail to meet the criteria. They are as follows:

    For the posts of Assistant Manager

    • Finance – Candidates should be chartered accountant or cost accountant
    • HR – Candidates should have 02 years full time MBA / MMS with specialization in personnel management / HRM/ Labour welfare
    • Management – Candidates should have 02 years MBA or Post Graduate degree in Business Management
    • Law – Candidates should have the full-time bachelor’s degree in Law or post graduate in Law which is approved by Bar council of India
    • Civil – Candidates should have the 04 years full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering
    • Fire Security – Candidates should have the full-time regular BE / B. Tech in Fire and Safety Engineering from recognized university.

    For the post of Deputy General Manager

    • Law – Candidate should have degree in law from a recognized university.
    • Civil – Candidate should have full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from a recognized university.

    Candidates can apply through the prescribed format for the recruitment in shipping corporation of India (SCI) till 24th February 2020. It is recommended that candidates should read the instructions carefully before applying for post.

    Also read, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Hiring.

    Read Next

    KARTET 2020 Application Process Starts from 25th Jan on schooleducation.kar.nic.in; Exam on 15th March
    KARTET 2020 Application Process: Candidates can start applying for KARTET 2020 from 25th Jan on schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 hours ago
    Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 to be Released on 28th Jan on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Details here
    Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the admit card to be released on 28th Jan on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2020 Out on nabard.org; Steps to Download here
    NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, nabard.org.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2020: Apply for 48 Assistant Manager and DGM Posts on shipindia.com
    Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 48 Assistant Manager and DGM Posts on shipindia.com.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    UCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 16 vacancies before 28 February on ucil.gov.in
    UCIL or Uranium Corporation of India Limited was found in 1967. It comes under the Public sector, department of atomic energy for uranium mining and processing. It is located Rachi, in the state of Jharkhand. Working with UCIL could be one of the most privileged opportunities recruitment do not miss. In the year 2020, there
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours