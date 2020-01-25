Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2020: Apply for 48 Assistant Manager and DGM Posts on shipindia.com

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2020

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is seeking for ambitious candidates to hire for various posts. There are various vacancies for the officer, Assistant Manager, and deputy general manager posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website for more recruitment details.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can note the following the vacancies released by the Shipping Corporation of India:

Post Name Number of Vacancies Assistant Manager – total posts 46 Finance 10 HR 10 Management 17 Law 05 Civil 03 Fire & Security 01 Deputy General Manager 02 Law 01 Civil 01

The site to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.shipindia.com/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as application might be rejected if the candidates fail to meet the criteria. They are as follows:

For the posts of Assistant Manager

Finance – Candidates should be chartered accountant or cost accountant

HR – Candidates should have 02 years full time MBA / MMS with specialization in personnel management / HRM/ Labour welfare

Management – Candidates should have 02 years MBA or Post Graduate degree in Business Management

Law – Candidates should have the full-time bachelor’s degree in Law or post graduate in Law which is approved by Bar council of India

Civil – Candidates should have the 04 years full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

Fire Security – Candidates should have the full-time regular BE / B. Tech in Fire and Safety Engineering from recognized university.

For the post of Deputy General Manager

Law – Candidate should have degree in law from a recognized university.

Civil – Candidate should have full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from a recognized university.

Candidates can apply through the prescribed format for the recruitment in shipping corporation of India (SCI) till 24th February 2020. It is recommended that candidates should read the instructions carefully before applying for post.

