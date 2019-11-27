Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 Declared on bstc2019.org, Steps How to Check

NCTE (National Council of Teacher Education) has announced the results of BSTC 2019 Pre D.EI.Ed Course for Rajasthan state. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results by entering their roll number on the official website. The direct link where the candidates can check the results has also been provided.

Steps to check the result for BSTC Pre D.EI.Ed 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bstc2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, there is a link “Pre D.EI.Ed- 2019 Result”. Click on that.

Step 3: On the new page, please fill your roll number and click on “Proceed”

Step 4: The result will be available.

Step 5: Students can download the result for future reference.

Rajasthan BSTC examination is conducted by Directorate of Elementary Education Campus, Bikaner. It is a state-level examination that offers admission to candidates who are interested in Basic School Teaching Courses. The examination takes place in Offline mode. The students who have completed Class 12th education with a minimum of 50% (45% for SC/ST) score from any education Board in Rajasthan can apply for this test.

The candidates who could not appear for BSTC 2019 examination, can do so for BSTC 2020. The admission process is expected to start in March 2020, and the examination may take place in May 2020.

Website Link: bstc2019.org

