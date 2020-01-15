My experience at IMS Ghaziabad

“College inspired me to think differently. It’s like no other time in your college.” By- Lari Olaynik.

It’s been a phenomenal experience till now at IMS Ghaziabad, we are provided with excellent facilities which helps us in shaping our future. Our classes are equipped with Audio Visual technology, it is well furnished, air conditioned spacious classrooms that helps us becoming comfortable with latest technology. All computer rooms are connected via local area network (LAN).

Digital Library is the best source of increasing our knowledge: we have over 44000 books, subscription of over 150 national and international print journals of repute and 5000 e-journals in the area of management and information technology. We have 24*7 accesses to resources from online database such as Business Source Complete (EBSCO Publishing), Thomson Reuters (EIKON), CRISIL, J-GATE, EBSCO full text, CMIE Prowess, CMIE Economic Outlook, EMERALD full text, ACE equity, ACE MF desktop application, ACE knowledge portal.

We are also provided with guest lectures some of are by Mr. Manek Narang, Dy. General Manager- Corporate Finance, Mr. Lalit Yagnik CEO of OzAsia Along with team on Big Data Analytics by IBM and many more.

We also have International Conferences:

International Conference on ‘Marketing in the Digital World: Impact on Indian Economy’ on Saturday 7 th December, 2019 in the academic collaboration with the University of Fredericton, Canada. International Conference on ‘Transforming HR in the Digital Era: Prospects and Implicit Issues on Saturday 11 th January, 2020. International Conference on Finance Coming in 29 th February, 2020.

Hostel life is the best part of students life, we are provided with all the facilities which a student requires in daily life, We have centralised AC rooms, gyming area, facility room including washing machine, induction, water cooler and ironing facilities, Digital library, Cafeteria, Hostel mess with hygienic food, transport facility, indoor games like billiards table tennis etc. And outdoor games like volleyball, basketball, badminton and many more.

Our hostel is ‘Home away from HOME’.

We get a chance to organise cultural events, Our most awaited culture event is Melange which gives us platform to show our talent and skills. We celebrate Diwali, Janmastmi, Mata ki Chowki, Lohri etc.

Yes, I can surely say that our college has everything which a PGDM student requires and definitely it is a place where you can get knowledge as well as enjoy and have great fun.

I have improved lot and became confident from before.

-Shalini Singh(PGDM 2019-2021)

IMS Ghaziabad

