UPPSC Exam 2019; Important Topics to Prepare; Exam on 15th Dec

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS exam is going to be conducted on this 15 December 2019. This is the preliminary exam of UPPSC PCS. Candidates have already started the preparation and now only 5 days are left in the exam.

The following are the topics from which questions might be asked in the paper, so the candidates can note the important topics and prepare accordingly: –

Current Affairs – There is a continuous change in the pattern of UPPSC PCS exam and another major change in this is that the number of questions related to current affairs has increased in the UPPSC PCS exam these days. Therefore, it is important to read the current affairs of the last 6 months thoroughly. Questions are definitely asked from India’s ranking and census.

Geography – Candidates should be well prepared with the geography part. The UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam consists of questions related to Indian Geography, especially the Geography of Uttar Pradesh. Questions related to Indian dams, mountains, rivers, minerals etc. can be asked in the preliminary examination.

History – It has been observed that most of the questions of history in this exam are of modern India. For example, Gandhiji’s movement, partition of Bengal, revolution of 1857 etc. However, do not depend completely on this because questions related to medieval and ancient India can also be asked. Candidates should prepare accordingly.

ISRO and Indian Military – It has come as a surprise that questions related to projects of ISRO and Indian Military Exercise can also be asked in the Preliminary Examination. Candidates should be well aware of when India did military exercises and which projects of ISRO were successful.

Economy – It should be noted that there were questions related to the Indian economy can also be asked in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam. So, candidates are requested to keep an eye on India’s GDP growth, reservation etc.

Candidates can get more details about the exam from the official website, http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ .

