UPPSC ACF/RFO 2020 Mains DAF Link Activated on uppsc.up.nic.in; Steps to Register here

UPPSC ACF/RFO 2020 Mains DAF Link

The DAF link for ACF/RFO Services 2018 Mains Exam has been activated by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates qualified in UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims 2018 can apply online for mains exam through the official website.

The UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims Exam 2020 was conducted on 28 October 2018. The UPPSC ACF exam was held across the country in various exam centres. Initially the result for the same was announced on 30 March 2019 and revised result on 5 October 2019.

A total of 2269 candidates have been shortlisted for UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020. Candidates who are qualified can fill their Detailed Application Form (DAF) by following the below mentioned steps.

The site to get more details on the recruitment and to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) is www.uppsc.up.nic.in .

Steps to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020:

Go to the official website of UPPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2018 (A-2/E-1/2018)” link on the homepage.

It will be redirecting you to the online application form link.

Carefully fill the form and click on the validate option.

Candidates can fill up the application fee by online mode or offline mode.

Take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.

In case of any modification needed, the candidates must need to click on the link of “click here to modify details after submission for ACF/RFO Services Main Exam 2018” flashing on the homepage.

The direct web-link to fill the application form is here, UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020 Online Application Link.

Candidates must have to submit the print copy of the online application form with the requisite documents to the UPPSC, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Exam Centre – 5 at 10 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj -211018 by post or in person.

