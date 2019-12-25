UPPRPB Recruitment 2019: Admit Card Out for PET, PST and Document Verification, Get Details @uppbp.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has released the latest notification about the release of the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and document verification.

Therefore, the candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards or call letters from the official website.

The board is conducting the examination for the posts of Civil Police Constable and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary Constable. Also, the candidates should take note that the dates of the examination of PST and DV were rescheduled.

The examination for D-22 which was scheduled on December 21st, 2019 is now rescheduled to December 31st, 2019 and the examination for D-23 which was supposed to be held on December 22nd 2019 is now rescheduled to January 2nd 2020.

The written examination for the UP Police was held on 27th, and 28th January 2019 and the results for the examination was out on November 20th 2019.

There were a total of 1,23,921 candidates who were selected for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Document Verification (DV) round. The candidates who are selected in this round will further give the UP Police Constable PET

However, the UP Police Constable PET will take place from 28th 2019 December onwards at different examination centres across the state. The eligible candidates will, therefore, have to keep a check on the official website for more information and recent updates about the examination

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE UP POLICE CONSTABLE PET ADMIT CARD 2019?

The candidates will have to visit the online website of UPPRPB, i.e. uppbp.gov.in On reaching the homepage, the candidates can search for the link regarding the admit card and then click on the link on the homepage The candidates will then be redirected to a new page where they need to provide the necessary details and then click on ‘Get details.’ The candidates can then download the UP Police Constable PET Women Admit Card

The female candidates are expected to run 2.4 Km in 14 minutes. The test will take place in 11 centres across the state from 28th December 2019 onwards

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) examination scheduled?

Answer: The UPPRPB examination is scheduled from 28th December 2019 onwards

Question: How can I download the admit cards for the UPPRPB examination?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official website and then follow the instructions given the website to download the admit cards

Question: What is the official website of UPPRPB?

Answer: The official website of UPPRPB is www.uppbpb.gov.in

Question: What are the posts in UPPRPB recruitment?

Answer: The posts available in UPPRPB recruitment is Civil Police Constable & Pradeshik Armed Constabulary Constable.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2019: Admit Card Out for PET, PST and Document Verification, Get Details @uppbp.gov.in was last modified:

Read More