The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) releasing the admit card for phase 4 Document Verification or Physical Efficiency Test.

The wannabes are informed that they can download the admit card through the website of UP Police.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in. For more details kindly check below.

The admit cards for the related are accessible on the official website. Those candidates who are shortlisted between D-22 to 26 can download UP Police Constable Phase 4 Admit Card 2019. As we know before the board had published the admit card for D-13 to D-20 Candidates on 6 December 2019.

As per the UP Police Constable Phase 4 Program, the DV/PST Round will be kept from 21st to 28th December 2019 for the candidates between D-22 to D-26.

This year the recruitment is made for 49568 vacancies of UP Police Constable in several departments out of which 31360 Vacancies for Reserve Civil Police & other 18,208 Vacancies are for Reserve PAC posts in UP.

Also, the written test for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 is been carried on 27th and 28th January 2019 and UP Police result was declared on 20 November 2019. The written examination, the board has called for 1,23,921 candidates for reviewing the records and physical standard test, 2.5 times more based on merit.

The same number of 1,23,921 candidates has been shortlisted for PST and DV Round. Though it would be a challenge with such a huge number even though the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) is looking forward to it. The candidates are deserving and passionate and the whole recruitment is running with full swing.

For additional details candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2019 Released for Phase 4 Document Verification and Physical Efficiency Test at uppbpb.gov.in was last modified:

Read More