JK Police Constable Admit Card 2019 to be Released Today on jkpolice.gov.in

JK Police Constable Admit Card 2019

The JK Police Admit Card 2019 for Constable posts to be released soon today by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Candidates applied for the JK Police Constable 2019 exam can download the admit card from the official website of JK Police.

The result will get released today, 15th January 2020. The admit card will be released for those who will appear for PET, PST in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates qualified in the JK Police Constable 2019 written test will be able to appear for Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test.

The PET and PST for JK Police constable 2019 exam will be held at Gulshan Ground Gandhi Nagar Jammu from January 20 till January 31, 2020. Candidates from different district would have to appear for the tests.

The site to know more about the examination and to download the JK Police Admit Card 2019 for Constable posts is www.jkpolice.gov.in . Candidates wants to download the admit card can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download JK Police Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official site of JK Police as mentioned above.

Click on the “Recruitment” link available on the top of the page followed by the admit card link comes in a drop-down box.

Go to the “JK Police Admit Card 2019” link present on the page.

Enter the required details and credentials on login.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print copy of the JK Police Constable 2019 admit card for further reference.

The direct link to check the official notice is here, official notice.

The JK Police Constable admit card will contain the exam related details like the date of their physical tests, venue and reporting time for events.

