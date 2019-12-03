UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018-19: Apply by Today on upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018-19

The notification has been passed by UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018-19 and the last date to apply for the same is today i.e. 03 December. One can apply for the UP-Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018-19 drive as soon as possible. So, if you have not applied for the major Teacher Recruitment Drive started in the Uttar Pradesh then today is the last chance to apply for the same.

Also, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) had issued the 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018 Notification for vacancies in the Primary section. According to this notification issued, this opportunity is only for 09 candidates who have qualified in the evaluation process held beforehand and have been ordered by the Court in this context to apply for the same.

The Fourth Round of the teacher recruitment process for 26,306 posts is going on and candidates can apply for these posts today i.e. 03 December 2019 up to 5 P.M Evening. The candidates should note that in the fourth round of the recruitment process for the UP Primary Teacher 2019, that maximum vacancies are accessible in the districts like Hardoi, Lakhimpur, and Kushalnagara.

The direct link to apply for the post is here, http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/.aspx .

The Online Link for 69000 Asst Teacher vacancies 2018 – 2019 were activated from 06 December 2018.

Also, the board had chosen to recruit Assistant Teacher posts in two phases. In which, a total of 68500 posts for an assistant teacher to be recruited in phase one and 69000 posts now will be recruited in the second phase.

As per the reports, those candidates, holding DLD certificates from outside the states have been provided the chance to apply. Around 20 districts in the states where more than 500 vacancies are available for the Primary Teachers.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

