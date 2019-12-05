UKPSC PA Recruitment 2019: Apply for Personal Assistant Posts on ukpsc.gov.in
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has welcomed applications for enrollment to the post of Personal Assistant- 12 Posts. Interested individuals can apply to the post prior to 23 December 2019.
|Date of Notification
|Dec 4, 2019
|Last Date of Submission
|Dec 23, 2019
|Official URL
|https://ukpsc.gov.in/recruitment
|City
|Haridwar
|State
|Uttarakhand
|Country
|India
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification:
- Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a certified University.
- The applicant must have a decent understanding of English Shorthand and typewriting with a base speed of 40 words per minute in English and 100 words in English Shorthand dictation per minute.
- Candidates can check the Official Notification PDF for more information available on official website.
Age Limit:
21 to 35 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories will be provided as per government norms, mentioned in the job notification).
Selection Criteria:
Applicants will be chosen for Personal Assistant post through the screening test, typing test, shorthand test followed by a written test.
Pay Scale:
Level 8 (Basic Pay Rs. 47600)
How to apply for the post:
- Interested and qualified individuals can apply to the posts through the online mode only at the very latest 23 December 2019.
- Aspirants can take a printout of the submitted online application form for future needs.
Application Fee:
- General/UR/OBC – Rs. 176.55 (including Rs. 26.55 Processing Fee)
- SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen – Rs. 86.55 (Rs. 60+Rs. 26.55 Processing Fee)
- Differently abled candidates – Rs. 26.55 Processing Fee
All further updates and information are accessible on the commission’s official website mentioned above or candidates can go to direct link for recruitment https://ukpsc.gov.in/recruitment .
