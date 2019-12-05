UKPSC PA Recruitment 2019: Apply for Personal Assistant Posts on ukpsc.gov.in

HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UKPSC PA Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for Personal Assistant Posts on the official website, ukpsc.gov.in.

    UKPSC PA Recruitment 2019
    UKPSC PA Recruitment 2019

    Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has welcomed applications for enrollment to the post of Personal Assistant- 12 Posts. Interested individuals can apply to the post prior to 23 December 2019.

    Date of Notification Dec 4, 2019
    Last Date of Submission Dec 23, 2019
    Official URL https://ukpsc.gov.in/recruitment
    City Haridwar
    State Uttarakhand
    Country India

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification:

    • Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a certified University.
    • The applicant must have a decent understanding of English Shorthand and typewriting with a base speed of 40 words per minute in English and 100 words in English Shorthand dictation per minute.
    • Candidates can check the Official Notification PDF for more information available on official website.

    Age Limit:

    21 to 35 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories will be provided as per government norms, mentioned in the job notification).

    Selection Criteria:

    Applicants will be chosen for Personal Assistant post through the screening test, typing test, shorthand test followed by a written test.

    Pay Scale:

    Level 8 (Basic Pay Rs. 47600)

    How to apply for the post:

    • Interested and qualified individuals can apply to the posts through the online mode only at the very latest 23 December 2019.
    • Aspirants can take a printout of the submitted online application form for future needs.

    Application Fee:

    • General/UR/OBC – Rs. 176.55 (including Rs. 26.55 Processing Fee)
    • SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen – Rs. 86.55 (Rs. 60+Rs. 26.55 Processing Fee)
    • Differently abled candidates – Rs. 26.55 Processing Fee

    All further updates and information are accessible on the commission’s official website mentioned above or candidates can go to direct link for recruitment https://ukpsc.gov.in/recruitment .

    Also read, UKPSC Civil Judge Mains Result 2019.

