TSBIE Inter Exam 2019 Date Sheet for 1st and 2nd Year Released at bie.telangana.gov.in, Steps How to Check

The notification has been passed by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued the tentative time-table or date sheet for 1st and 2nd-year intermediate students. The intermediate board exams 2020 will start in March.

Important Dates-

The ethics and human values exam-January 28

Environmental education exam – January 30.

The practical exams will be conducted- from February 1 to February 20and both general and vocational courses.

The exams for both first and second-year intermediate- March 4 to Ma 21, 2020.

TSBIE boards 2020 will be held in one shift -9 am to noon.

DATE 1ST YEAR EXAMS DATE 2 ND YEAR EXAMS 27TH JAN Part 2 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER 1 28th FFEB Part 2 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER 2 1ST MARCH PART 1 ENGLISH PAPER 1 2ND MARCH PART 1 ENGLISH PAPER 2 5TH March PART 3 MATHEMATICS PAPER IA BOTANY PAPER 1 CIVICS PAPER 1 PSYCHOLOGY PAPER 1 6TH MARCH PART 3 MATHEMATICS PAPER 2A BOTANY PAPER 2 CIVICS PAPER 2 PSYCHOLOGY PAPER 2 7 H March MATHEMATICS PAPER IB ZOOLOGY PAPER 1 HISTORY PAPER 1 8TH MARCH MATHEMATICS PAPER 2B ZOOLOGY PAPER 1 HISTORY PAPER 1 9 H March PHYSICS PAPER 1 ECONOMICS PAPER 1 CLASSICAL LANGUAGE PAPER 1 11th MARCH PHYSICS PAPER 1ECONOMICS PAPER 2 CLASSICAL LANGUAGE PAPER 2 12 H March CHEMISTRY PAPER1 COMERCE PAPER 1 SOCIOLOGY PAPER1 FINE ARTS MUSIC PAPER 1 13th MARCH CHEMISTRY PAPER2 COMERCE PAPER 2 SOCIOLOGY PAPER2 FINE ARTS MUSIC PAPER 2 14 H March GEOLOGY PAPER 1 HOME SCIENCE PAPER 1 PUBLIC ADMISSTRATION LOGIC PAPER 1 BRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER 2 15th MARCH GEOLOGY PAPER 2 HOME SCIENCE PAPER 2 PUBLIC ADMISSTRATION LOGIC PAPER 1 BRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER 2 16 H March MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER 1 GEOGRAPHY PAPER 1 18th MARCH MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER 2 GEOGRAPHY PAPER 2

There were around 9 lakh students who appeared in the intermediate examinations in board 2019 and a similar number is anticipated this year. In the prior academic year, parents and political parties hit the streets protesting alleged bungling in the publication of TSBIE intermediate exam results.

