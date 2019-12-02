More jobs, State support and Innumerable Opportunities Promised HRD Minister Nishank

There shall be soon launched of the new policy by Centre which shall strengthen the education system and make it employment-oriented, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank mentioned on 25th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University here on Friday.

Same time around the line, the Students Federation of India (SFI) under its HPU unit head Ravindra and secretary Gaurav staged a protest against the “anti-education policies” of the Centre.

Around 448 degrees and gold medals were awarded on the occasion to meritorious students, out of which 276 were boys and 172 girls.

The respected Vivek Kumar was awarded the D Litt degree, whereas Afghan national Mohammad Sharif Shaheen was given a gold medal in public administration.

Also, the HRD minister urged them to work with dedication to make India a 5 trillion-dollar economy in the next few years being the absolute clean goal for them.

He also added by motivating the students ”The challenges in life become opportunities for those who accept them fearlessly”.

Bandaru Dattatraya the Himachal Pradesh Governor also added that students must develop skills along with higher education, which would help them get employment which is the biggest concern these days.

He also said that Students were the backbone of any country and India was fortunate that it had the highest youth power in the world. Manifesting concern over drug abuse among the youth, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged the students to make the campaign against it a movement.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, Congratulated the gold medal winners and added that all support would be provided to strengthen the university.

With great fortune, the budget for the university had been increased to Rs 130 crore, which showed the dedication of the state government towards it said the State Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

