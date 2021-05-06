Top Essential Tech Tools Every Management Student Should Use 

The management studies field is as progressive as it gets. With the markets changing rapidly coupled with the market sentiments and more significant technological advancements, a management studies student is expected to know-it-all all.

However, it is practically impossible to keep a tab on all the information if not presented in an organised way and an easily accessible way.

Thus, the following apps prove to be the lifelines for any Management Student:

1) Basecamp

Basecamp is more than just a project management tool — it’s a better way to work. Teams that switch to Basecamp are more productive and better organised. They communicate better and require fewer meetings.

Unlike email, where everything starts disorganised, and you constantly manage the chaos, Basecamp projects keep everything organised by default.

Every project includes the tools all teams need to work together; message boards, to-dos, schedules, docs, file storage, real-time group chat, and automatic check-in questions. By centralising your notifications, Basecamp makes it easy to keep on top of things and minimise interruptions.

Basecamp gives you the tools to keep everyone in the loop without meetings, freeing up time for productive work that moves projects forward.

2) HemingwayApp

Hemingway App makes your writing bold and clear.

The app highlights lengthy, complex sentences and common errors; if you see a yellow sentence, shorten or split it.

If you see a red highlight, your sentence is so dense and complicated that your readers will get lost trying to follow its meandering, separating logic — try editing this sentence to remove the red.

It also works with suggesting the best possible ways to format the text along with the construction of the sentences by suggesting the correct usage of adverbs, adjectives and formatting the text as per your need.

3) Google Keep

Capture ideas with your voice, add images to notes, check tasks off your to-do list, and much more. With Google Keep , you can create, share, and collaborate with people on notes and lists. Google Keep synchronises across all your devices, so your notes and lists go with you, wherever you are.

Using Google Keep, you can have efficient meetings and communication, run efficient projects and increase your productivity at the same time.

4) Bubbl.us

Bubbl.us is a mind mapping tool used to represent your thought process graphically.

It is the go-to app used for various brainstorming sessions using the collaborative environment, making it helpful.

Designing strategies, laying out websites, laying out hierarchies are done systematically with the help of this tool.

5) oTranscribe.com

A free web app to take the pain out of transcribing recorded interviews. No more switching between Quicktime and Word. Pause, rewind and fast-forward without taking your hands off the keyboard.

Interactive timestamps to navigate through your transcript & Automatically saved to your browser’s storage every second.

Private – your audio file and transcript never leave your computer. Thus, the process of Transcribing gets more accessible with the help of this tool.

6) Rescue time

With RescueTime Premium, you don’t have to be a productivity guru to get more done and feel less distracted.

See exactly where all your time goes. “Turn off” distractions like social media and news, keep track of time spent in meetings and calls with one click.

Rescue time is an efficient time management tool used for the best optimisation of your daily schedule.

8) ZipBooks

Accounting software that you can use to keep your books in check with insights given on Billings, expenses, and accounting in various charts helping you study your company finances in depth.

It also allows you with different pre-set algorithms, which help you to understand your accounting books.

Very helpful for any person who needs to have a grip on company finances.



