Top 10 Movies With Management Lessons For Every MBA Aspirant

The decision to pursue an MBA is a tough one. It is the beginning of the journey to the entrance examination, earning the degree and finally creating a career in the corporate world. An aspirant has a choice of MBA programs that they can pursue and the access to the internet filled with tons of information about these programs.

In the hassle to prepare for the entrance test, looking up several institutions and preparing for interviews, one may tend to lose interest and reason to pursue an MBA.

Sometimes it is necessary to take your time off from the formal preparation and enjoy some movies that convey the importance of ethics and morality in the business landscape.

PaGaLGuY’s Recommendation of TOP 10 MOVIES Every MBA Aspirant Must Watch:

The Insider (1999)

Ethics and integrity are the core of business conduct. As an MBA, one must retain a deep sense of integrity. Directed by Michael Mann, The Insider sends a clear message about business ethics and its implications. It’s a must-watch.

Wall Street (1987)

A young stockbroker gets involved with a millionaire unscrupulous corporate raider and makes it big on Wall Street. Directed by Oliver Stone, this movie reveals the dirty dark side of the business. It shows how the mottos like “Money is everything” and “Greed is good” can lead a person to his ruins.

Up in the Air (2009)

Starring George Clooney, the plot revolves around Ryan Bingham, an HR executive who travels around terminating people. The movie is about his travels around the country and firing employees. He puts up a sense of compassion, but a false one. However, he undergoes a transformation when his own company grounds him. Directed by Jason Reitman, this comedy-drama throws some light on the world of human resource management and communication skills.

Citizen Kane (1941)

A classic, Citizen Kane narrates the story of the rise of a newspaper tycoon, who forgets his morals and values in the chase for power and money. Through a series of flashbacks, news reporters try to demystify the tycoon’s dying words. Citizen Kane very carefully reveals the dangers of greed and unethical business. It also conveys the message that success comes with a heavy price tag.

Office Space (1999)

Office Space describes office politics in the finest possible way. The plot is about three IT employees who hate their jobs and decide to challenge their greedy boss. This movie is a hysterically humorous take on bad management and a typical daily office routine. Directed by Mike Judge, the movie is a must-watch for MBAs, one can relate to this movie at some time in the future.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Pursuit of Happyness is a biographical drama film based on the memoirs of entrepreneur Chris Gardener’s one-year struggle. Gardner is a salesman struggling with homelessness while raising his toddler son. The plot revolves around Gardner played by Will Smith, who takes up an internship at a brokerage firm in the hopes of getting one paid job at the end of the program. The film gives a message of determination, character and attitude are essential for success and to make dreams come true.

The Intern (2015)

The plot follows a 70-year-old professional who realises he is not ready for retirement and joins an online fashion company as a senior intern. He gradually teaches the sceptical CEO and his colleagues that ‘Experience never gets old. Starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, this comedy-drama is a must-watch.

Inside Job (2010)

Directed by Charles Ferguson, Inside Job is a 2010 American documentary film about the late 2000s financial crisis. It documents the failures of US financial services which led to the financial meltdown of 2008. The film in five parts explores how changes in the policy environment and banking practices facilitated the financial crisis. A must watch for MBA aspirants, the film focuses on corruption, greed and lust for money that led to the modern-day depression.

The Social Network (2010)

The film is a biographical drama based on the book The Accidental Billionaires. It narrates the founding of the social network website that is now famous Facebook by Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg. It follows the lawsuit filed by two brothers who claim that Facebook was their brainchild. Directed by David Fincher, the film is a must-watch to understand the growth of the world’s youngest billionaire.

Barbarians at the Gate (1993)

Barbarians at the Gate is a documentary drama based on the true story of RJR Nabisco company. The film plot follows the president of a massive tobacco company who tries to buy the company and the bidders. The film gives deeper insights of hostile takeovers and leveraged buyouts.

These movies will definitely give you a break from the routine while still enhancing your life with valuable business lessons. Some of these movies will relate to you the fields of business management, leadership, human resources, ethics and morals, entrepreneurship, communication skills and much more. Sit back and enjoy.

