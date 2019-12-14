Tips to clear CSIR UGC NET December 2019; Exam on 15th Dec

Tips to clear CSIR UGC NET December 2019

The only key for Cracking any exam is practice consistency patience and hard work. As we are aware, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam can be challenging for many candidates looking at the level of competition being high due to the increased number of applicants this year. The Online Exam will consist of three parts – Part A, Part B, and Part C. And these parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There shall be no break between papers.

So, to clear the exams with flying colours here are some last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam:

Revise thoroughly make short notes to make the revision easy-

The listed below are some important topics of Part-A, Part-B & Part-C which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

Important topics

General Aptitude (Part ‘A’)

This part shall be general to all subjects. This part shall contain questions of General Aptitude with stress on the logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical ability, numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation etc.

Subject Related (Part ‘B’)

The part B shall contain subject-related conventional Multiple-Choice questions (MCQs), generally comprising the topics given in the syllabus. Get Details on https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ .

Scientific Concept & Knowledge (Part ‘C’)

This part shall contain higher-order questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts i.e. theoretical knowledge. The questions shall be analytical where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to solve the given scientific problem.

Time Securement

It is very important to allow proper time for the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to focus more than one minute on any question while solving them. Alternatively of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

Online Paper solving

The exam will be carried in online mode by National Testing Agency (NTA) this time. Candidates are encouraged to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

Read before answering

The candidates are expected to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at the incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions thoroughly and check what is being asked.

Control Speed & Accuracy

Identify that there are no sectional cut-offs and no negative markings. So, your job is to maximize your score however you can. So, try to sustain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Make sure to have your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy is a must. Candidates may download and print the 2019 Admit Card from the link given and the same should be provided for taking entry to the Exam Centre. Also, Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Don’t Take Tension

Don’t emphasize yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving an exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to move your eyes through all the important topics which will help you in clearing this exam with ease.

