TIFR Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 4 Project Scientific Officer@tifrh.res.in, Get Details here

There is an extremely important piece of information available for the candidates who are interested in an opportunity to start their career with the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

As per the latest job advertisement published by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research on 28th December 2019, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the 4 vacancies available for the profile of Project Scientific Officer. Candidates have been given a time of 21 days to apply for the available vacancies.

Thus, the last date for submission of applications is 17th January 2020. Therefore, the candidates are advised to complete their applications for the ongoing TIFR Scientific Officer Recruitment 2020 as soon as possible. Any applications received beyond the application deadlines will not be considered for the ongoing recruitment drive.

As per the notification, candidates can submit their applications for TIFR Scientific Officer Recruitment 2020 through online channels as well as online channels.

Though, it is pertinent to mention that the last date for submission will remain the same irrespective of the submission of the applications under TIFR Scientific Officer Recruitment 2020.

For online submissions, candidates must log-on to the official website @ www.tifrh.res.in and complete their applications as per the guidelines mentioned on the website.

In case of offline submission of the TIFR Scientific Officer Recruitment 2020 applications, candidates must send their completed application forms along with relevant documents and experience certificates to the Administrative Officer, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Sy. No. 36/P, Gopanpally Village, Serillingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy, Dist. Hyderabad- 500107.

TIFR Scientific Officer Recruitment 2020: Important Information

There are 4 vacancies available under TIFR Scientific Officer Recruitment 2020. All these vacancies are meant for candidates from the unreserved category.

2 vacancies are for the profile of Project Scientific Officer (C) and 2 vacancies are for the profile of Project Scientific Officer (B).

The maximum acceptable age for the advertised vacancies under TIFR Scientific Officer Recruitment 2020.

The consolidated pay package for the profile of Project Scientific Officer (C) is Rs. 71,000 and for the profile of Project Scientific Officer (B) is Rs. 58,000.

