AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Apply for 15,971 posts on gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020

Candidates will be recruited by AP Grama Sachivalayam for 15,971 tentative posts. The notification with complete details is yet to be released at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in by Grama Sachivalayam on their official site, www.gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in . The opening date and the last date have also not been disclosed yet by the organization.

Based on the notification that was released in the newspaper, 15,971 various posts available in the organization are expected to be filled by this recruitment drive.

The details of the vacancies available are given below –

Animal Husbandry Assistant – 6916 posts are available

Village Surveyor – 1234 posts are available

Village Horticulture Assistant – 1746 posts are available

Panchayat Digital Assistant – 1122 posts are available

Earlier, a notification was released by the Grama Sachivalayam to fill 1,26,728 posts of Animal Husbandry Assistant, ANMs and other posts. The examination for these posts were held on September 1st to September 8th of 2019. The written examination for this consisted of 150 questions and these questions were comprised of 150 marks in total. The duration of the exam was for 150 minutes.

The full detailed notification for these 15,971 various posts will be available on the AP Grama Sachivalayam official site as mentioned above soon enough. Candidates who are interested can keep checking the official site of the organization for any other information regarding the recruitment process till then.

