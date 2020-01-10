Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment 2020 for 200 posts on minorirrigation.gov.in

Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment 2020

The Bihar Minor Water resource department has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineers and the candidates who have majored in Civil engineering and mechanical engineering can apply for the post in the official website of the Bihar Minor Water Resource Department.

There is a total of 200 vacancies left for the Junior engineering post. The candidates can apply for the post from January 9, 2020. However, the candidates should finish the application process before the last date on January 31, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for the application process January 9, 2020. Last date for the registration process January 31, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for the post of Junior Engineer the candidates should fulfil certain eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates should have an under graduate degree in either Civil engineering or Mechanical engineering.

The candidates should have passed the exam with a minimum of 50 % mark from any university or institution which is recognized by the university grants commission.

The candidates should be within the age of 18 to 37 to be considered eligible. Age limit or relaxation will be granted to the candidates who belong to the reserved category according to the government norms.

Steps to Follows to Register:

To submit the application from the candidates has to follow the steps given below

The candidates have to visit the official website www.minorirrigation.gov.in

On the home page, the applicants will find a link that will lead them to the registration page.

Once the application process is done, the candidates has to verify phone number.

The next process is the application form, the candidates should finalize and submit.

