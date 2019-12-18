Conference on Intellectual Property and Data Privacy held on December 13, 2019 at Jindal Global Business School

As a student of one of the very few business schools in the country with interdisciplinary schools across a big university, I have access to knowledge resources only few other b-schools in the country would offer. The recent Conference on Intellectual Property and Data Privacy held on December 13, 2019 is an example of it.

The conference was chaired by the Honorable Justice B.N. Srikrishna of the Supreme Court of India and was co-chaired by Ms. Rama Vedashree- CEO, Data Security Council of India. In his welcome note, Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar of OP Jindal Global University expressed his gratitude to the Honorable Justice and Ms. Vedashree for their presence and emphasized the issue of data privacy and rights in the contemporary world.

Justice Srikrishna in his address talked about the possibility of Orwellian consequences of the Data Protection Bill recently tabled in Lok Sabha. He talked about the exemption for government agencies in the bill and that it would defeat the purpose of the bill. Ms. Vedashree, CEO, Data Security Council of India, touched upon policy issues pertaining to the bill. She also talked about legal and policy framework working in tandem to achieve the desired Data Protection objectives.

The eminent panel included Professors from India, Europe and the US . Professor Romeo Kadir, Professor Julie Cohen and Dr. Ashwini Siwal. Professor Julie Cohen, Professor of Law and Technology at Georgetown Law, Washington DC, talked about the legal inefficiencies and confusion in the current sphere of data protection. She emphasized on clearly demarcating between privacy and security in one’s psyche. There were people from industry and law firms- Ameet Datta (Sai Krishna Associates), Tanya Verma (Fidus Law Chambers), Sneha Jain (Sai Krishna Associates) to name a few. Issues around global data security, privacy and digital identity were discussed in the industry talks.

Such conferences provides ample learning opportunities and helps the students to gain inputs from persons working across different industries . It also creates career opportunities for students, as we have CEOs and Human Resource personnels from reputed companies who visit our campus for guest lectures now and then. This in turn helps maintaining liaison with the corporates.

-Pavas Pandey

