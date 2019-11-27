SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks Released at ssc.nic.in, Steps to download here

SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks

The Staff selection commission conducted the Combined graduate level examination. The examination results were released by the staff selection commission on its official website on the 15th of November 2019.

Now an official notification has been released by the staff selection commission that the final marks of the students who have been selected for the next step in the selection process has been released on its official website. The final marks have been released on November 26, 2019. And the candidates can view their marks any time before 25th of December 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

EVENTS DATES Release of the CGL exam result November 15, 2019. Starting date to view the final mark November 26, 2019. Last date to view the final marks December 25, 2019.

Only the results of the candidates whether they have qualified to the next level or not was released on November 15, 2019 and now the scores of all the candidates who have appeared for the exam has been released.

Steps to Follow to View Marks:

To view the marks the candidates, have to follow the steps given below:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the staff selection commission, ssc.nic.in.

The candidates will find a link on the home page that reads, “Final Marks of CGL examination”.

The link will take the candidates to a new page.

In the new page the candidates have to type the login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Once the login process is completed the candidates can view their marks

The candidates can take a print out of the mark statement so that it will be useful for the next process, Document Verification.

