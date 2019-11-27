HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC CGL 2019 Articles
  • Articles

    • SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks Released at ssc.nic.in, Steps to download here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks: Candidates can check the final marks released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks
    SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks

    The Staff selection commission conducted the Combined graduate level examination. The examination results were released by the staff selection commission on its official website on the 15th of November 2019.

    Now an official notification has been released by the staff selection commission that the final marks of the students who have been selected for the next step in the selection process has been released on its official website. The final marks have been released on November 26, 2019. And the candidates can view their marks any time before 25th of December 2019.

    Important Dates:

    The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

    EVENTS DATES
    Release of the CGL exam result November 15, 2019.
    Starting date to view the final mark November 26, 2019.
    Last date to view the final marks December 25, 2019.

    Only the results of the candidates whether they have qualified to the next level or not was released on November 15, 2019 and now the scores of all the candidates who have appeared for the exam has been released.

    Steps to Follow to View Marks:

    To view the marks the candidates, have to follow the steps given below:

    • The candidates have to visit the official website of the staff selection commission, ssc.nic.in.
    • The candidates will find a link on the home page that reads, “Final Marks of CGL examination”.
    • The link will take the candidates to a new page.
    • In the new page the candidates have to type the login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
    • Once the login process is completed the candidates can view their marks

    The candidates can take a print out of the mark statement so that it will be useful for the next process, Document Verification.

    Also read, SSC CGL 2017 Final Result.

    Read Next

    SSC CGL Tier 3 Last Year Exam Analysis in Detail, Check here for Exam Pattern and Previous Year Question Papers
    SSC CGL Tier 3, Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier 3 Last Year Exam Analysis in Detail, Check here for Exam Pattern and Previous Year Question Papers.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  3 weeks ago
    SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Marks 2017 Declared on ssc.nic.in, Check details here
    SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Marks 2017: Candidates can check the marks released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  3 weeks ago
    SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks Released at ssc.nic.in, Steps to download here
    SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks: Candidates can check the final marks released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  3 weeks ago
    SSC CGL 2019 Registration Closed; Pay the Fee by 29th Nov; Check for More Details on ssc.nic.in
    SSC CGL 2019 Registration: The registration process got over yesterday. Candidates can pay the application fee by 29th Nov 2019, more details on ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  3 weeks ago
    SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam: 1 Month Study plan to Crack the Exam, Check here for Preparation Tips and Strategy
    SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam, Staff Selection Commission CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam: 1 Month Study plan to Crack the Exam, Check here for Preparation Tips and Strategy
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  3 weeks ago