ITBP Assistant Commandant Result 2019 Declared on itbpolice.nic.in, Steps to check here

ITBP Assistant Commandant Result 2019

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has conducted the exam for the Assistant Commandant Engineer post. The candidates whose application form was considered eligible appeared for the exam. An official notification was released by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force that the result of the Assistant Commandant Engineer exam will be released in its official website on November 26, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force to view the result.

Steps to Follow to View Result:

To view the result of the Assistant Commandant Engineer exam the candidates has to follow the below given steps:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, itbpolice.nic.in.

On the home page the candidates will find a link that says, “Assistant Commandant Engineer results”.

Clicking on the link will take the candidates to a new page where the candidates will have to fill in the login credentials

The candidates have to use the roll number which was given at the time of registration and their date of birth to login.

The candidates will find the result in the PDF form.

The candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the results as they will be useful for the future references.

Selection Process:

After the written exam the candidates have to go through many selection processes like:

Document verification

Physical Standards

Physical Eligibility Test

Biometric Identification

Interview

Medical Exam

The candidates are required to bring all the original documents for the process of document verification. The educational qualification certificates and the work experience certificate if any should be produced during the process of document verification.

