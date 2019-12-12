An Insight into the world-class faculties at Jindal Global Business School

As a 2nd year MBA student at Jindal Global Business School, I would like to share my experiences of interacting and studying under some of the best minds of the respective fields. I have a rich industry experience of more than 8 years in the IT and Consulting domain.

After having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, viz Accenture, Crowe Horwath, Ernst and Young, I believe that I am qualified to comment on the core strengths of the faculty of the school. This goes without saying, that these opinions are personal, and may differ from one person to another.

Our first year faculty was:

Chitrakalpa Sen

Chitresh Kumar

Rihanna Sheik

Manisha Mishra Rajni

Ashish Trivedi

Renu Emile

Nivedita Haldar

Sanjeev Kumar

Shobhith Jose

Mohit Yadav

(leaving few)

Second year faculty, so far, has been:

Ruby Panchal (Law course)

Ganesh Radhakrishnan

Mayank Kumar

Rameshwar Arora

Swati Sharma

Sandeep Singh

(leaving few)

As far as the education qualification of the faculty members is concerned, Professor Renu Emile and Professor Rajni are PhDs from New Zealand (University of Waikato) and South Korea (POSTECH), respectively. Professor Mayank and Professor Manisha Mishra are PhDs from IIM Ahmedabad. Professor Rameshwar and Professor Rihanna are from IIM Indore, Professor Swati from IIM Lucknow, Professor Ashish Trivedi from IIM Rohtak and so on. Professor Chitrakalpa, one of my personal favourites, is from University of Bengal and has a wide following in Economics across the world.

Now the intangible aspects-

Professor Ganesh, a retired Indian Navy officer, is my personal favourite. He taught us Business, Government & Society in this semester. His knowledge of seaports is second to none. My interactions with him have been quite insightful and have added a lot to my knowledge.

Professor Chitresh has a background in Consulting industry. He is one of the most well-known names in the country when it comes to Urban planning and Infrastructure Management. I had the opportunity of learning Operations Management from him and it goes without saying, the classes have added great value to the learning.

All the professors come with many years of industry experience and an impressive body of work which makes for a great learning experience and helps the students acquire in-demand skills, making them readily employable at key managerial positions in a complex work environment.

The detailed profiles of all the faculty members listed above, are available @ http://www.jgbs.edu.in/our-faculty/.

As a class, we were given the flexibility of choosing any of the faculty members, listed on the above page, to teach a particular course.

Professor Saroj, Professor Asim Talukdar, Professor Hanna, Professor Jeremy and Professor Jonita are teaching various elective courses for MBA that the students can opt for, according to their specialization chosen.

