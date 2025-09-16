Scholarships for Indian Students

Financial constraints are a significant barrier for many Indian students aiming to study abroad. Fortunately, an extensive range of scholarships is available worldwide, offered by governments, universities, and private organizations supporting meritorious Indian students.

This guide provides an updated country-wise and university-wise list of scholarships/fellowships for Indian students in 2025, with notes on key updates and application tips.

Country-Wise Scholarships for Indian Students (2025)

United States (USA)

Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships – Fully funded scholarships for Master’s, PhD, and research programs for Indian citizens, covering tuition, living stipend, travel, and health insurance. Applications usually open in April for the next intake.

Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship – For experienced professionals seeking leadership development and professional enrichment; includes tuition, living allowance, and travel.

Tata Scholarship for Cornell University – Exclusively for Indian undergraduates admitted to Cornell University; covers tuition for the entire study period.

Rotary Foundation Global Grants – Funding for Master’s and PhD degrees aligned with Rotary’s focus areas; minimum grant size of USD 30,000.

AAUW International Fellowships (for women) – Awards for graduate and doctoral studies in the U.S.; amounts vary by level.

#YouAreWelcomeHere Scholarships – Partial tuition scholarships offered by participating U.S. universities to international undergraduates committed to intercultural exchange.



United Kingdom (UK)

Chevening Scholarships – Fully funded one-year Master’s program at any UK university, covering tuition, airfare, visa, and living allowance.

Commonwealth Scholarships – For Master’s and PhD programs; includes tuition, airfare, and monthly stipends.

GREAT Scholarships – Postgraduate awards worth at least £10,000 at over 25 UK universities in 2025.

Rhodes Scholarship (Oxford) – Prestigious fully funded scholarship for postgraduate study at Oxford.

Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships – Funding for postgraduate study at select UK institutions, with partial to full coverage.



Canada

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships – CAD 50,000 per year for up to 3 years for PhD programs.

Canada Graduate Scholarships – Master’s Program (CGS-M) – CAD 17,500 for one year.

Ontario Graduate Scholarship (OGS) – Up to CAD 15,000 per year for Master’s or doctoral study in Ontario.

Trudeau Foundation Scholarship – Leadership-oriented doctoral scholarships worth CAD 40,000 per year for three years.

Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship (University of Toronto) – Full funding for outstanding undergraduates, covering tuition, books, and living costs.

University of Calgary International Entrance Scholarship – CAD 20,000 per year, renewable for four years.

University of British Columbia (UBC) International Awards – Entrance awards such as IMES and OIS, with funding typically ranging from CAD 10,000 to 25,000 annually.



Australia

Australia Awards Scholarships – Fully funded scholarships for Master’s and PhD students, covering tuition, airfare, and living allowances.

Destination Australia Scholarships – Note: The Australian Government ceased funding new rounds in 2024, though some universities still offer similar awards with variable amounts.

ANU Chancellor’s International Scholarships – Tuition fee reductions ranging from 25% to 100% for high-achieving students.

University of Melbourne Graduate Research Scholarships – Tuition remission plus stipend for graduate research degrees.

University of Sydney International Scholarships – Tuition and living allowance support for international students.



Germany

DAAD Scholarships – Widely recognized scholarships for Master’s and PhD students, covering stipends, insurance, and travel costs.

Other Countries in Europe & Asia

Netherlands – NL Scholarship (formerly Holland Scholarship): €5,000 one-time grant for first-year non-EU students.

Ireland – Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships : €10,000 stipend plus tuition waiver for Master’s and PhD students.

France – Charpak Master’s Scholarship : Tuition waiver, monthly stipend, and visa fee support for Indian students.

China – Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) : Covers tuition, housing, stipend, and insurance for UG/PG/PhD students.

South Korea – Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) : Fully funded for UG and PG study, including tuition, airfare, stipend, and medical coverage.

Singapore – SINGA Award : Fully funded PhD scholarships in STEM fields, including tuition and monthly stipend.

University-Wise Scholarships for Indian Students (2025)

University Scholarship Level Coverage Cornell University (USA) Tata Scholarship UG Full tuition for Indian undergraduates Harvard, Yale, Stanford (USA) Institutional Aid UG/PG/PhD Need-based or merit scholarships; partial to full tuition University of Toronto (Canada) Lester B. Pearson Scholarship UG Full tuition, books, residence, living expenses University of British Columbia (Canada) IMES / OIS / International Scholars UG Entrance awards CAD 10,000–25,000 annually University of Calgary (Canada) International Entrance Scholarship UG CAD 20,000 per year, renewable University of Oxford (UK) Rhodes, Clarendon, Weidenfeld PG/PhD Full tuition and stipend University of Cambridge (UK) Gates Cambridge, Cambridge Trust PG/PhD Tuition, maintenance allowance, travel ANU, Melbourne, Sydney (Australia) Vice-Chancellor’s / Graduate Research Awards UG/PG Tuition waivers, stipends for research students Tsinghua & Peking University (China) CSC Scholarships UG/PG/PhD Tuition, living, travel, and insurance

Government Scholarships for Indian Students Going Abroad

National Overseas Scholarship (India) – For SC, ST, OBC, and EWS students pursuing Master’s and PhD abroad.

Ministry of Education (India) Bilateral Scholarships – Offered under agreements with foreign governments; eligibility and benefits vary by country.



Key Updates for 2025

Destination Australia : No new federal funding after July 2024; only university-level awards remain.

Holland Scholarship renamed to NL Scholarship .

UBC Awards : Funding clarified at CAD 35M+ annually for international students, not the older reported figure of CAD 200M+.

Scholarships make it possible for Indian students to pursue their study abroad dreams at top universities worldwide. From fully funded government schemes like Fulbright-Nehru, Chevening, DAAD, and GKS, to prestigious university awards like the Tata Cornell, Rhodes, Gates Cambridge, and Lester B. Pearson, opportunities in 2025 are extensive. With careful planning and timely applications, Indian students can unlock world-class education without financial stress.

Join the PaGaLGuY Study Abroad Groups here ; and connect with thousands of fellow aspirants.

