SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 106 Specialist Officer and Clerical Cadre Posts on onlinesbi.com

SBI Recruitment 2020

State Bank of India (SBI) is seeking candidates to hire for post of Specialist Cadre Officer and Clerical Cadre. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format before 12th February 2020. Candidates should visit the official website of SBI for the recruitment details.

Vacancy Details:

There are total of 106 posts released by SBI. It is necessary for the candidates to know the vacancy released by the State Bank of India (SBI) which are as follows:

02 posts for Defence Banking Advisor (Navy & Air Force)

02 posts for Circle Defence Banking Advisor

01 posts for HR Specialist (Recruitment)

10 posts for Manager (Data Scientist)

10 posts for Deputy Manager – Data Scientist

05 posts for Deputy Manager – System Officer

01 Posts for Senior Special Executive

01 Posts for Senior Executive (Statistics)

45 posts for Deputy Manager – Law

29 posts for Armourers

The site to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.onlinesbi.com/ .

It should be noted that the posts for Defence Banking Advisor (Navy & Air Force), Circle Defence Banking Advisor, Senior Special Executive, Senior Executive (Statistics) are the contractual posting and rest of the posts are regular.

Application Process:

It is recommended that the candidates go through the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) before applying for the job opening. Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria, and other important details related to job through the advertisement published. The application form along with the application fees must be submitted between 23rd January 2020 to 12th February 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

The online website of State Bank of India has all the details for the eligibility criteria for each post. There is age limit specified for each post. Therefore, it is highly recommended that the candidates should visit the official website. Candidates who will not meet the eligibility criteria will not be hired for the relevant posts and application may be cancelled.

