SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 Exam Analysis on ssc.nic.in, Check details here

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 Exam Analysis

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 Exam was held on 26th November 2019 at different centres across the country. The basic criteria of the exam were to check candidate’s command over English and the Hindi language.

The job role of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) brings a great opportunity for those applicants who have the capability in both Hindi and English Languages and offers a decent salary package too.

In this article, we are going to share the definite Exam Analysis of SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-1 Online Exam hung on 26th November 2019.

Exam Pattern of SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-1 Online Exam:

SSC JHT 2019-20 Online Based Test Subjects Questions (Marks) Time Allotted English 100 Questions (100 Marks) 2 Hours Hindi 100 Questions (100 Marks) Total 200

Note:

Paper-I comprised of Objective Type-Multiple Choice Questions.

There was a negative checking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.

Paper-II will be assessed in regard to just those candidates, who achieve the passing standard in Paper-I.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II.

Significant Points to Remember:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) discharges the outcomes in two phases, i.e., after the completion of every test. The candidates are shortlisted for the following round subsequent to clearing the past round. Candidates can check the result from the official SSC site as and when the outcomes are published.

The Cut-Off marks for SSC Junior Hindi Translator Paper-I test gets published at the time of result declaration. These are the minimum marks which an applicant ought to get to meet all requirements for the following period of the test.

